Mike Tyson pulled from fight due to ulcer, may never fight again

Mike Tyson is out of a July 20 fight with Jake Paul due to a stomach ulcer that caused concern on a recent flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

Paramedics tended to Tyson when he got into difficulty, just seven weeks from a scheduled fight with the former Disney child star YouTuber. Tyson was under close supervision by the Texas Department of License and Regulation due to an attempt to fight professionally again this summer. However, WBN understands Tyson trying to fight a stomach ulcer can put him at serious risk after consulting more than one doctor on the matter.

The likeness of the Paul vs Tyson fight ever taking place is remote and would only take one more flare-up before being scrapped. The other fighters on the card will now have to wait to find out whether the event will eventually go ahead, or if Tyson can’t compete, whether it will take place regardless.

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions said, “The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will, unfortunately, be postponed due to a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up. The recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.

“Both Mike and Jake agree that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.

“Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring. MVP anticipates rescheduling the match for later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes. The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7.”

Despite the promise of a new date, MVP has begun offering refunds.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time and wish Mike a restful recovery. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. No action is needed to keep the current tickets and seat locations. Those unable to attend the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at their original point of purchase. To request a refund, contact SeatGeek at dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject line “Paul vs. Tyson.”

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.