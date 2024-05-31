Exclusive: Manny Pacquiao aims for stunning final title shot at 45

World Boxing News has learned that Manny Pacquiao will return in 2024 for one final professional bout and, possibly, a world title shot.

The Filipino boxing legend hasn’t fought in a sanctioned bout since losing his WBA welterweight title to Yordenis Ugas in 2021. During his time away, Pacquiao participated in a couple of exhibitions, but his continued desire to sign off on another massive event has yet to come to fruition.

Manny Pacquiao Promotions Chairman Sean Gibbons has updated WBN on the eight-weight champion’s intentions. The “Pac-Man” still has that hunger to compete and is looking into a potential world title shot.

“Manny Pacquiao is still chasing history,” Gibbons told World Boxing News exclusively. “He is looking at one more big fight in 2024!

“Manny made history at 40 years old when he beat Keith Thurman to win the WBA 147-pound world title. He became the oldest fighter ever to do it. He would love a shot at the welterweight title before calling it a career.”

Current champions at welterweight include Terence Crawford, Jaron Ennis, and Eimantas Stanionis. Crawford is likely to drop his WBO and WBA versions soon after being made WBC Champion in Recess recently. Stanionis would then be elevated to full WBA champion from his current position as secondary, with Ennis holding the IBF championship.

Ennis makes his Philadelphia return this summer in defense against Cody Crowley but remains an option for Pacquiao for later in the year. Crawford is out of commission as he fights Isral Madrimov for the super welterweight crown on August 3.

That leaves Stanionis as the obvious choice for a significant event in both careers. Stanionis recently fought on the May 4 undercard of Canelo vs Munguia, retaining his belt against Gabriel Maestre. Pacquiao will know all about Stanionis from his time at the Wild Card Gym.

Pairing the two together for a blockbuster battle in the next few months would be a no-brainer if Pacquiao wants to land another title shot before he turns 46 in December. Being out of action for three years isn’t ideal preparation, but at least that way, Pacquiao gets to go out on his own terms.

The Ugas loss came after Errol Spence Jr pulled out injured. That wasn’t how it was supposed to end.

