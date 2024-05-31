Doctors pull Tim Tszyu from Turki Alalshikh’s US debut card

Former super welterweight titleholder Tim Tszyu no longer participates in Turki Alalshikh’s debut US card under the Riyadh Season banner.

The Australian was due to return on August 3 as part of a bumper bill at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. However, Tszyu hasn’t healed fully from a cut suffered during his only defeat to Sebastian Fundora in March. According to Ben Damon of Fox Sports Australian, Tszyu has to refrain from being punched in the face for most of the summer.

“Tim Tszyu is out of his fight with Vergil Ortiz, which is planned for August in LA. Doctors have told Tszyu the savage cut from the Fundora fight hasn’t healed in time, and he can’t spar for another six weeks,” said Damon.

Tszyu’s opponent Vergil Ortiz is expected to still appear on the Terence Crawford topped show, with Alalshikh set to draft another boxer for his standout offering. Ortiz should still be able to compete for the WBA interim title provided another top name gets the nod.

Tszyu will have to aim for a return later in the year after his bruising battle with Fundora keeps him out of action. Nevada State Athletic Commission chiefs suspended Fundora until September due to damage inflicted during a hellacious fight with Tszyu. The Sampson Boxing-promoted WBC champion will defend his title against Errol Spence Jr. later in the year.

Fundora’s WBO title has since been added to the Crawford vs Israil Madrimov headliner due to a mandatory order. Spence is the number one WBC contender due to his exploits at 147 pounds. However, Spence’s loss to Crawford saw the WBO make ‘Bud’ the next challenger at 154.

