Usyk vs Fury II: Undisputed heavyweight title rematch on Dec 21

The undisputed heavyweight title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will happen on December 21 during the Riyadh Season.

Usyk will put all four of his titles on the line after requesting an exception from the IBF, which WBN reported first when informed by the Ukrainian superstar’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk.

The IBF is currently considering the exception, but after President Darryl Peoples made the initial move for Usyk to ask, it’s doubtful that the sanctioning body will turn it down.

Regarding the rematch, as World Boxing News also reported, the fight was likely to go later in the year due to the brutal nature of the first meeting.

His Excellency, the Saudi Chairman Turki Alalshikh, has since confirmed the details.

“The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled for December 21, 2024, during Riyadh Season. The world will watch another historical fight again [which is] our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy it.”

Fury cut a bruised figure during the contest’s aftermath, in which the former WBC heavyweight champion suffered his only loss and almost got knocked out in the ninth round. Usyk inflicted the eighth knockdown of his career, although ‘The Gypsy King’ didn’t touch the canvas as the ropes held him up.

For his part in the epic battle, Usyk needed a few stitches as he added Fury’s WBC version to his WBA, WBO, and IBF championships. The lineal champion will put his status on the line again, which should be another fantastic encounter for the fans.

