Rare footage shows notorious prisoner Charles Bronson boxing

A video of Bronson, portrayed by Hollywood actor Tom Hardy in a movie of his life, shows why the fighting man is so infamous. Labeled with rare and genuine footage, Salvador hands out a beating in the first part of the clip until a gun gets thrown into the ring.

The reel was released via YouTube, showing Salvador, a vicious and dangerous man, battling in the ring. Salvador can be seen in the fight reel posted by a company that was researching for documentation of his conquests.

The 71-year-old was born Michael Peterson before changing his name several times. Silver screen royalty Hardy eventually portrayed Peterson in the hit 2008 movie ‘Bronson.’

Affectionately known as ‘Charlie,’ Salvador has caused controversy since being first incarcerated in 1974. Salvador’s jail fights and outbursts have since become the stuff of legend. He’s spent the best part of fifty years behind bars.

Over the last few years, that footage of one of those bouts has been accessible. The following information set it up:

His convictions include wounding, criminal damage, GBH, false imprisonment, and blackmail. Plus, threats to kill.

Tom Hardy portrayed Charles ‘Bronson’

Tom Hardy as Charles Bronson in ‘Bronson’ To fully take to the role of ‘Bronson,’ Hardy famously packed on three stone and bared all in full-frontal nudity during screen time. Hardy revealed he only had five weeks to pile on as much weight as possible.

“I ate everything – to be honest,’ the Peaky Blinders star later stated in an interview on his role. Along with getting into character, Hardy met with Salvador to immerse himself in the psyche.

Comments on the video bred predictions Bronson could have been a handy heavyweight in his day. At one point during his training, Salvador was bench-pressing 300 pounds despite weighing only 220.

Salvador will never see a day of freedom again in his life. However, a recent report stated the prison housing Salvador and others like him was unsafe.

