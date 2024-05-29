Skip to content
Emiliano Fernando Vargas returns in Las Vegas on June 21

Junior welterweight prospect Emiliano Fernando Vargas is ready for the next step. The Las Vegas uber talent will fight in his first scheduled eight-rounder against battle-tested veteran Jose Zaragoza on Friday, June 21, inside BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Vargas-Zaragoza is part of a loaded card headlined by the featherweight world title fight between WBO champion Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza and challenger Sergio Chirino and the junior lightweight co-feature between Andres “Savage” Cortes and Abraham “El Super” Nova.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Zanfer Promotions, the card will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

“I am steadily progressing toward fulfilling what God has written for me. I am inching closer to my destiny of becoming a world champion,” Vargas said. “It’s not just a dream; it’s my destiny, and I’ll continue to show it fight by fight.”

Vargas (10-0, 8 KOs), son of former junior middleweight champion Fernando Vargas, is coming off a sixth-round stoppage over Angel Varela last Saturday in San Diego. “El General” is 3-0 with three second-round knockouts when fighting in Las Vegas. Zaragoza (9-8-2, 3 KOs), from Jalisco, Mexico, is a five-year pro who has tested a host of top prospects, including Keyshawn Davis and Ernesto Mercado. He has not been stopped in over two years and is coming off an eight-round draw last November against 36-fight veteran Victor Betancourt Jr.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com.

