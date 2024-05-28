Outraged fans want Mike Tyson pulled from Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has to be removed from a scheduled fight with Jake Paul on July 20 due to a recent health scare.

That’s the view of many fans who are outraged at Paul confirming the bout was still going ahead despite a medical emergency for the 57-year-old.

Tyson got into difficulty on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles with paramedics called to help the former world heavyweight champion. Despite reports of a long delay as Tyson was tended to by medical staff, his opponent told his followers nothing had altered regarding their Netflix event.

“You love to make s*** up before knowing the facts for clicks and likes. Nothing changed,” said Paul as reports the fight could be scrapped filled column inches.

A statement from Tyson’s team caused even more concern as the boxing legend was struggling due to an ongoing stomach problem.

“Thankfully, Mr. Tyson is doing great,” an email statement sent to several outlets reported. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up thirty minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

In Touch Weekly, who first broke the news, spoke to fellow passengers about the incident.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane, and paramedics boarded. Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor. The message even came on everyone’s screens.”

Another added: “He was in first class, but we were in an exit row, and the stewardess was very chatty. They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter.

“She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger, so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words’ Mike Tyson,’ and she nodded her head yes.”

Since learning more about what happened to Tyson, fans are worried that any punch to the stomach from Paul in two months could cause significant damage. Some asked for Paul and Netflix to see sense and find another opponent.

“Mike Tyson should withdraw from the fight with Jake Paul,” said one. Another added: “People were literally criticizing Jake Paul. They were trying to make up that he was trying to ‘duck’ this Mike Tyson fight, or fake an injury to pull out of the fight. Now, all of a sudden, this fight is a disgrace and must be called off immediately.”

A third said: “Jake, please call off the Mike Tyson fight. There’s no honor in it anymore. It’s just a money match at this point. Let’s find a better match.”

Ironically, Tyson posted the day before his incident saying, “Can’t wait for Jake’s wake,” via Instagram. If his health keeps declining, he may not get to put that into practice.

