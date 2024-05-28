Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko set for Aug 17 in Quebec City

Two super middleweight sluggers are set to meet in the can’t-miss fistic blockbuster of the summer season.

Unbeaten, Montreal-based contender Christian “Solide” Mbilli will face three-time world title challenger Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko in the 10-round main event on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

Mbilli has knocked out 85 percent of his foes, while Derevyanchenko has never been stopped.

Promoted by Top Rank and Eye of the Tiger, Mbilli-Derevyanchenko will be broadcast live in the U.S. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Sky Sports will have coverage in the U.K. & Ireland.

“There are few fighters I enjoy watching more than Christian Mbilli, and I can’t wait to see him perform in front of the tremendous Quebec City fans,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “That being said, he has a difficult task with Sergiy Derevyanchenko, one of the great action fighters in the sport. This will be a Fight of the Year contender for however long it lasts.”

“Derevyanchenko’s achievements speak for themselves. This is a very dangerous fight, but extremely necessary for Christian Mbilli’s progression. A victory is not only crucial for the continuation of his career but also for Quebec boxing, which, with a significant victory, would be in an excellent position to host important fights,” said Eye of the Tiger President Camille Estephan.

Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs), a 2016 French Olympian, has been on a knockout rampage since turning pro in 2017. He won his first 13 fights via the short route and has maintained his power while stepping up the opposition. Mbilli knocked out former world title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi in 2022 and stopped Demond Nicholson the following year. He kicked off his 2024 campaign last Saturday with a 40-second stoppage of former British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Mark Heffron. Mbilli is currently ranked in the top three by all major sanctioning organizations, including No. 1 by the WBC.

Mbilli said, “It’s an honor to fight Sergiy Derevyanchenko. I’ve been hearing about him since I was 16, in the amateur ranks, where he defeated several Frenchmen. In the pros, he has only fought big names, so this will definitely be my biggest fight to date. I can’t wait for it. It’s going to be a war.”

Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs), a 2008 Olympian for Ukraine, won nearly 400 fights as an amateur. Now a 10-year professional, he fell short in three middleweight title opportunities, including a split decision defeat to Danny Jacobs in 2018 and a razor-thin unanimous decision loss to Gennadiy Golovkin the following year. Derevyanchenko moved up to super middleweight last year and lost to Jaime Munguia in a spirited Fight of the Year candidate. In April, he returned to the win column with a one-sided decision over Vaughn Alexander.

“I made the decision to move up to 168 to win a world title. During my entire career, I have always fought the best in the world, and on August 17, it will be no different,” Derevyanchenko said. “I’m fighting a tough opponent in Christian Mbilli, who’s ranked No. 1 in the WBC. If I win this fight, I expect to fight for a world title next, which has always been my ultimate goal. I expect August 17 to be a war and a Fight of the Year-type candidate, and I will be the winner.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 30 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.