Rising Stars Arabia: Results from Abu Dhabi

Rapidly developing Arab boxing was on full display in last night’s fourth edition of the popular “Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) series at Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Rising Stars Arabia 4” was promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and hosted in Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The RSA series is the first of its kind in terms of showcasing the exciting potential of the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as emerging boxing hubs, and sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission, headed by Jose Mohen.

Jordanian lightweight Bader “The Master” Al-Dherat (11-0, 8 KOs) edged Orlando Mosquera (13-3-1, 2 KOs) by way of a 10-round split decision in the main event to keep his undefeated pro record intact. The first pro boxer from his native Jordan, the 23-year-old Al-Dherat faced the stiffest test of his young career versus Mosquera, the former International Boxing Federation (IBF), who had won 10 of his previous 12 fights with one draw.

Al-Dherat vs. Mosquera was one of four matches streamed live on DAZN.

Moroccan super featherweight Moussa Gholam (22-1, 13 KOs) continued his march back into the top 15 world rankings with an impressive performance, a 10-round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Lingjie Xia (9-1-2, 2 KOs), of China, a former Asian Continental Lightweight Champion. Gholam is a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth silver and World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental Super Featherweight Champion.

Indian welterweight Faizan Anwar (18-0, 9 KOs), whose goal is to be India’s first world champion in professional boxing, was pushed to his limits against 2017 French National Champion Nurali Erdogan (15-3, 1 KO). The 22-year-old Anwar, who was the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in his native India, moved to Dubai five years ago to improve his pro boxing career. He won a 10-round split decision over the pure boxing Frenchman.

Popular UAE super flyweight Al Nuaimi remained undefeated with a 10-round unanimous decision versus Muhsin Kizota (20-5, 12 KOs), of Tanzania. Al Nuaimi was a two-time national champion as an amateur and he also became the first boxer in UAE history to win a bout in the Asian Games.

Super featherweight Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi (15-1, 3 KOs), the UAE’s most experienced pro boxer, extended his win streak to 14 with a six-round victory by unanimous decision over Tanzania’s Ibrahim “The Puncher” Makubi (11-3-1, 6 KOs).

Also fighting on the undercard, Egyptian welterweight Marwan Mohamad Madboly (4-0, 2 KOs) won a six-round unanimous decision versus Ibrahim “The Puncher” Makubi (11-3-1, 6 KOs); Egyptian super featherweight Mostafa Mohammad Fahmi Komsan (3-0, 3 KOs) stopped Ibrahim Mwalami (4-2-1, 1 KO), of Tanzania, in the second round by technical knockout; Lebanese super middleweight Nadim Salloum (13-2, 6 KOs) knocked out C Lalhruaitluanga (7-2, 3 KOs), of India, in the fourth round; and Ugandan lightweight champion “King” Fahad Mulindwa (8-4, 34 KOs) need only two rounds to eliminate Mohamed Salah Abdelghany (4-5, 0 KOs), of Egypt.

In three other support fights, super welterweight Eissa Eidan (2-0, 0 KOs), of Kuwait, took a four-round unanimous decision from Pakistani Shahzada Sohail (0-5), Syrian heavyweight Kenan Marai (2-0, 2 KOs) blasted out pro-debuting Ahmadzai Abdulahi (0-1), of Afghanistan, midway through round one, United Kingdom flyweight Tony “Lightning Junior” Curtis (7-1, 3 KOs) outpointed India’s Ismailulah Khan (1-2, 1 KO) in a six-rounder.