In-shape Nathan Cleverly rules out boxing return for epic reason

Nathan Cleverly won’t return to the boxing ring despite being in great shape at 37, six years after retirement.

The former two-time light-heavyweight champion was the subject of chatter instigated by World Boxing News following a recent image of Cleverly in the gym. Looking like a solid cruiserweight, WBN speculated whether Cleverly would again don the gloves, even for a run at bridgerweight. However, Cleverly – in his usual post-career manner – ruled out a comeback for an epic reason.

“[I’m] The man! – PS, thanks, but I’m too busy having s*x,” said Clev in response to the story.

Cleverly, who now calls himself DJ Clev G, consistently posts his party lifestyle on social media. Seeming as though he’s either on holiday or religiously practicing his faith, Cleverly looks happy enough out of the boxing spotlight.

When did Nathan Cleverly retire?

His career spanned twelve years from 2005 to 2017, involving two wars against Tony Bellew and a Fight of the Year contender in the United States against Andrzej Fonfara. Losses to Sergey Kovalev and Badou Jack saw Cleverly drop the WBO and WBA belts at 175 pounds, respectively.

The Welshman walked away following the stoppage defeat to Jack and vowed never to return despite only being 31. In fairness to Cleverly, he’s stuck to his word, leaving the sport on the ultimate high of appearing on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor.

This event sold over four million Pay Per Views worldwide and would have been a tough act for Clev to follow.

He’s now living life on his terms, and despite having a degree in Mathematics following a four-year course in 2010, he isn’t quite ready to put that to use either.

