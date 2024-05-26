Mike Tyson might sit down and quit in the ring – says Holyfield

According to former opponent Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson could quit mid-fight against Jake Paul and decide he’s had enough.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” lines up against the influencer on July 20 for a Netflix special event that won’t require any extra purchase. Organizers of Paul vs Tyson are billing as the event of the year despite two undisputed heavyweight title fights in the same year.

Tyson returns to action for the first time in four years at 58 years old, with many suggesting the bout is a public relations stunt that the former heavyweight champion will eventually pull out of. However, if he doesn’t withdraw before the contest take place, Holyfield says his one-time nemesis may retire during the bout.

Asked how he sees the fight going, Holyfield replied to FightHub TV, “I don’t know, it all depends on how Jake fights. The point of the matter is whether Jake Paul takes a good shot. I have never seen him get hit by anybody. But you never know, Mike might just quit in the ring and sit down and say am done.”

On whether Tyson can get back the old Eye of the Tiger that saw him take a chunk out of Holyfield’s ear in 1997, “The Real Deal” added, “You don’t get into these things if you don’t believe you can win.”

Holyfield on Mike Tyson’s comeback

When the announcement that Tyson would make a stunning comeback was made public, Holyfield took it in his stride, given that he fought Vitor Belfort in 2021 at the same age.

“I am not surprised it’s an event where both fighters are going to make a lot of money, but I think Jake Paul is showing people in boxing that if he is making all this money, why aren’t we making all this money?

“Being a professional is a whole different line of boxing, and the boxing that they do, they are making all the money. I remember they were talking about our viewership between Tyson and me. I thought you meant to tell me that we made all this money, we had all those buys, and you and your opponent get a small portion of that. They tell you how much money is left, but where is the other money going?

“I think that Jake Paul thinks that for our boxing, we never got paid what we should get paid.”

Watch our latest interview where Evander Holyfield gives us an EPIC breakdown of Fury vs Usyk! Watch here: https://t.co/RPhn3Uf0PB#Boxing #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/JNFZWVFr8i — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) May 15, 2024

The two-weight undisputed ruler concluded, “Jake Paul is good for boxing because we can look back and say this isn’t right. These people who are not pros are still taking a chance, just like we are taking a chance to win because they are popular and get all this money. They make all this money because people pay. What’s wrong with that?”

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.