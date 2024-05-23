Holyfield gives Jake Paul a ‘great chance’ of beating Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield has warned former opponent Mike Tyson that he could lose to Jake Paul if he doesn’t keep his distance.

Tyson faces the much younger Paul on July 20 in Texas and will be 58 when the first bell goes. This age gap will be crucial as Holyfield knows Tyson won’t be able to allow Paul to get up close.

Holyfield, who defeated Tyson twice – one of which was the infamous ‘Bite Fight,’ says Paul has a great chance of winning.

“I don’t know how much confidence Jake Paul has, but he will be a lot quicker,” Holyfield told FightHub. “If he stays close to Mike, then his chance of winning is going to be great. But if he tries to stay back from Mike then he is going to get caught.

“Mike is like a snake. He will pop out on you, but if you charge him, you can smother him because he pushes off his legs because he is too close. If you give him room, you are going to be messed up,” he added.

Watch our latest interview where Evander Holyfield gives us an EPIC breakdown of Fury vs Usyk! Watch here: https://t.co/RPhn3Uf0PB#Boxing #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/JNFZWVFr8i — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) May 15, 2024

Paul is currently the favorite to win, mainly due to being 27 years old and in the prime of his fitness. It’s no secret that he can throw a punch, too, leading to fears Tyson will be unable to defend himself due to his frailties.

“The Real Deal” Holyfield knows only too well about returning to the ring in his late fifties. Vitor Belfort blasted him out in 109 seconds and Holyfield barely got a punch off in their 2021 Pay Per View encounter.

It’s conceivable the same could happen to ‘Iron’ Mike, who has the one thing you cannot work on going against him – punch resistance.

Once Paul lands flush, it’s hard to fathom how Tyson will be able to take a blow of that significance after years of resting his brain out of the ring.

WBN spoke to Brain Injury Association Headway‘s Chief Executive Peter McCabe after Holyfield lost. He had no hesitation in pointing out the dangers.

“Boxing at any age is a hazardous sport. Boxing actively encourages participants to strike opponents’ heads. To incapacitate them by knocking them senseless.

“As we get older, our bodies take longer to heal. Our reactions get slower. Therefore, as a general rule, the older fighters are, the less able they will be to avoid or defend against punches.

“Furthermore, any impact they suffer could be exacerbated by the cumulative damage acquired from years of being hit in the ring in their younger days.

“Put simply, the more blows to the head you receive, the more likely you are to suffer a long-term injury.”

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.