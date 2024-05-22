World Exclusive: Usyk promoter confirms IBF exception intent

Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, informed World Boxing News that the undisputed champion will request an IBF exception.

IBF President Darryl Peoples told Boxing Scene on Wednesday that Usyk was eligible to ask for an extension to his mandatory duty against Filip Hrgovic. Peoples also confirmed that the IBF has not yet received any communication from Usyk and his team.

WBN reached out to Krassyuk over the matter as reports suggest that the IBF will strip Usyk one hundred percent. However, Usyk plans to ask the IBF to delay his mandatory until after a rematch with Tyson Fury.

“Of course, we will ask the IBF for an exception,” Krassyuk told World Boxing News exclusively.

Krassyuk’s intentions are a revelation that puts a massive spanner in the works for organizers of the Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois fight on June 1. Several involved in the fight stated they expected the IBF to strip Usyk in days and for the belt to be on the line next week. WBN has since uncovered that this is not the case, and Usyk has a good chance of keeping his undisputed crown for the Fury rematch and beyond.

Leaving the door ajar for Usyk, Peoples told Lance Pugmire: “As far as the IBF rules go, any reigning champion is going to be able to ask for an exception. Any reigning champion can ask for an exception to any IBF rule. They have the right to.”

Peoples’ words were as clear an indication as there can be that the IBF thought Usyk should be able to have the opportunity to maintain his status. Given that Fury delayed the fight for six months, which wasn’t Usyk’s fault, at least a six-month grace period should be forthcoming. That timeframe would give Usyk until December to negotiate and finalize facing the winner of Hrgovic vs Dubois.

Usyk could then complete his obligations to Fury, Hrgovic, or Dubois and plow on with WBC, WBO, and WBA stipulations afterward.

The news is a blow to Usyk’s old foe, Anthony Joshua, who was planning to challenge the winner of Hrgovic vs Dubois at Wembley in September.

Once Usyk finishes with Fury and the IBF mandatory, the WBO should follow, with Joseph Parker being the likeliest candidate if he remains undefeated. Joshua is working on the WBC mandatory, while Mahmoud Charr could get the WBA nod.

From here on in, Usyk cannot select any of his opponents until he completes all his sanctioning body duties.

