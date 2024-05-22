Deontay Wilder ripped and ready ahead of new day of reckoning

Deontay Wilder looks in the shape of his life ahead of a crunch fight with Zhilei Zhang on June 1 in Saudi Arabia.

The former WBC heavyweight champion was a shell of his former self last December when beaten by Joseph Parker on points. “The Bronze Bomber” was captured in several instances, taking hellacious shots from the New Zealander, but managed to stay on his feet. However, the loss cost the American a lucrative battle against Anthony Joshua.

With Joshua lining up a date in September at Wembley Stadium and the IBF title likely to remain with Oleksandr Usyk for the time being, Wilder would earn that spot. Joshua initially wanted to fight the winner of Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois if the IBF ruled that the pair would compete for the vacant IBF belt. That scenario changed on Wednesday when Usyk’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, exclusively told World Boxing News that they intended to ask the IBF for an exception. This request would mean Usyk could keep the IBF strap for a rematch with Tyson Fury and beyond.

President Darryl Peoples was open to the idea, leaving Joshua with a clear path to trading blows with Wilder in a blockbuster clash in the fall.

Wilder is focused on Zhang and knows nothing but a stellar performance will do in his quest to land one final top-division title shot.

“Eleven days left, and as you can see, as my shirt says, we are heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Here we come, and I can’t wait,” said Wilder.

“It’s been a really fun camp. It’s been really exciting. My focus has been on point, my mindset has been on point, and my aggression has been off the chart. I’m ready to go.

“I could say a lot of things, but on June 1st, it’s going to be revealing, and everyone is going to be the witness.”

For the first time in his 15-year-old pro career, Wilder finds himself being the underdog against a new opponent. Despite competing on the ‘Day of Reckoning‘ card last time out, this next fight is the actual day of reckoning for Wilder. He can afford zero mistakes.

Zhang will be well aware of Wilder’s previous fragilities for what will undoubtedly be an explosive encounter while it lasts.

