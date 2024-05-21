Tyson Fury urged to clarify future before Usyk is stripped of title

There are calls for Tyson Fury to confirm his future intentions before Oleksandr Usyk loses the IBF title due to a mandatory stipulation.

Usyk has days to sort out his next move, with a rematch against Fury set for October and December. However, rumors Fury may retire or need more time out of the ring following his first loss are rampant in the sport.

If Fury is taking some time off, possibly up to a year, Usyk has time to fulfill the IBF’s order to face the winner of Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois. Due to the Fury agreement, Usyk will be stripped of the belt in time for Hrgovic and Dubois to contest the strap on June 1.

Hrgovic has stepped aside twice already to allow Usyk more time to face Fury. However, the fact that Fury delayed the fight for six months is yet to be figured into the equation. This reason alone is enough for the IBF to give Usyk the time to work out what’s happening with Fury.

It’s conceivable that Fury wants the fight now, as he stated in Saudi Arabia after losing to Usyk, but he changes his mind down the line. “The Gypsy King” has done this many times and would leave Usyk high and dry if that occurs.

The IBF’s intent to act so quickly disappoints many fans. It comes during a celebration period when Usyk should be allowed to celebrate his success without worrying about losing his undisputed status almost immediately. The IBF could ratify Hrgovic vs Dubois for the interim title until Fury reveals his definitive intentions.

Comments on the Fury situation indicate the possibility that the Briton will retire and avoid a second helping with Usyk.

“IBF doesn’t want a rematch. I think Fury is about to retire,” said one.

Another added: “The clause is a rematch unless Fury/Usyk retire. Usyk can’t fight mandatory for the IBF belt, so he must vacate it [unless Fury retires].”

At present, only two scenarios will see Usyk keep his undisputed status. Either Fury retires or passes on the rematch until 2025, or Hrgovic waits another six to eight months for his opportunity and gets to fight for an undisputed crown instead of one belt.

The choice seems to be out of Usyk’s hands.

