Mike Tyson asks for two-minute rounds despite ‘women’ dig

Mike Tyson revealed why he opted to face Jake Paul over two-minute rounds rather than the conventional three for a professional fight.

The former heavyweight champion faces Paul on July 20 in a Netflix special event from the AT&T Stadium in Texas. After lobbying the local Commission regulators, Tyson was granted a pro license for the event. However, Paul vs Tyson was announced as an eight-round bout over 120 seconds per session.

Tyson said he chose a minute less per round and explained why this was the case.

“I wanted the shorter rounds because I wanted more action. If we have two minutes, we will fight more. There will be more action as I have been doing a lot of sprints,” said the ‘Baddest Man.’

Paul is the more active of the two over three rounds, as Tyson hasn’t fought over the distance since 2005. In his most recent outing, an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr., the pair were forced to fight over two minutes. At the time, both Jones and Tyson were not happy. ‘Iron’ Mike even looked at the fact that women fought over that duration.

“I’m not happy at all. That’s for women. Why are we doing two-minute rounds?” Jones said. “We’re two of the best ever to do it. Two minutes doesn’t do anything for me or him.”

Tyson agreed: “I’m sure they have their reasons for doing it. But you know, women fight for two minutes, but the commission has a bigger influence than I do.”

When asked if he expected it to be a real fight, Tyson replied: “Not a real fight? It’s Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones. I’m coming to fight. I hope he’s coming to fight, and that’s all you need to know.”

In the end, Jones and Tyson canceled each other out. They couldn’t really hurt each other in their fifties and did more holding than boxing throughout the Triller broadcast.

It’s hard to see how Tyson has improved in the four years since then, as he will be 58 by the time the first bell goes. If he’s not careful, he could be taken out by a YouTuber with 31 years of youth against him.

Times have changed in one sense, though, as Tyson now has two of the best female fighters of this generation appearing in his co-feature.

