Floyd Mayweather’s world champions beaten record in danger

Floyd Mayweather’s record of 23 world champions defeated during his career is in immediate danger in the next few years.

Mayweather, who had a long debate with Manny Pacquiao about who held the benchmark, currently sits two champions above his Filipino rival. Pacquiao stands on 21 titleholders beaten, but coming up on the rails is Canelo Alvarez following his victory over Jaime Munguia. Canelo holds victories over 19 world champions during his tenure, with Munguia the last added to that list, bringing him ever closer to Pacquiao and, eventually, Mayweather. The Mexican superstar could equal Mayweather by May 2026 if he sticks to his current formula of fighting against the most prominent names twice a year.

It’s been a steady rise for the undisputed super middleweight champion. However, if Canelo steps up his game to three fights per year at any stage, he could reach Floyd’s target much sooner.

As we all know, Mayweather hit his record-breaking target of 23 in 50 bouts. Pacquiao managed 21 in 72, and Canelo is currently at 19 from 65. Mayweather remains in a world of his own for the amount he crammed into a career that was laced with long spells out of action. His CV also includes wins over both Pacquiao and Canelo, making him the king of the generation from the late 90s to mid-2010s, no matter what happens from here on in.

Mayweather’s record was so good between 2010 and 2015 that the Las Vegas native won WBN’s Fighter of the Decade award with five years to spare. Pacquiao, who claimed the title in the previous decade, suffered too many losses during those ten years to take the crown.

Canelo undoubtedly has the chance to follow Mayweather as the Fighter of the Decade for 2020 to 2029 if the pound-for-pound-ranked lineal ruler carries on adding significant names to his champions list.

