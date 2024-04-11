Full card set as Roberto Duran Jr. makes bareknuckle debut

BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series Hall of Fame matchmaker Mel Valenzuela announced the full card for May 10’s BYB 26 Mile High Brawl at the Stockyard Events Center in Denver, CO. Tickets are available now at bybextreme.com.

BYB Super Middleweight Champion LT “Smash” Nelson (4-1-1, 4 KOs) looks to become BYB’s first two division champion when he faces Tommy “The Samurai” Turner (2-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant BYB Middleweight title.

BYB Lightweight Champion Paty Juarez (4-1) returns home to Denver to take on Khortni “The Head Hunter” Kamyron (1-1-1, Parker, CO) in a Super Lightweight Bout.

Uly “The Monster” Diaz (4-2, 4 KOs) and Zion Tomlinson, Sr. (3-3-1NC, 3 KOs) face off in a Cruiserweight title eliminator match.

Robert Duran Jr. (son of hall of fame boxer Roberto Duran) looks to make a statement on the bare knuckle world when he debuts against fellow BYB newcomer Javon “Wolfman” Wright.

Plus:

Shawn Rall will make his bare knuckle debut against Argentina’s Walter Saravia (1-0, 1 KO).

Art “The Deadman” Parker faces off against Dixon Dixon (0-1), who put on an impressive performance in his Fight of the Night against Yordan Fuentes at his debut at BYB 23

Joey Angelo (2-2, 1 KO) returns to the Trigon for the first time since tearing his biceps at BYB 10 when he takes on undefeated Maurice Morris (1-0, 1 KO).

Aurora, Colorado’s Mitch Seybold (2-2, 2KOs) faces Tylor Sigmon (1-1, 1 KO).