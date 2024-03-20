Ryan Garcia breaks down again, insists Devin Haney fight is on

Ryan Garcia broke down in tears for the third time this training camp as he insisted a fight with Devin Haney would go ahead.

Garcia is penciled in for a battle with Haney on April 20 at Barclays Center in New York. However, the fight has plenty of opposition due to Garcia’s worrying behavior.

“Kingry” has posted manically on social media, providing wild conspiracies and making accusations he hasn’t been able to make stick through evidence. By his admission, Garcia has also been smoking throughout camp and pictured drinking on at least two occasions. It all adds up to a fighter not taking the Haney threat as seriously as he should be.

Calls for the New York State Athletic Commission to call off the fight have been audible. Garcia, in fierce threats, continues to oppose a mental health evaluation from the NYSAC.

On Friday, a wild night where Garcia cried, drank, and threatened to down an entire bottle of NyQuil seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. Not so in an unfathomable twist, as Garcia convinces those around him that the fight should happen.

Ryan Garcia insists the Devin Haney fight is on

In a recent reaction to a post on his third breakdown, Garcia told his fans the Haney collision will not be canceled.

“Praise Jesus, those who know the Holy Spirit will make a grown man cry,” said Garcia. “In the video I was worshipping God on my TikTok live with my community.

“I love God, and you [posted] this as if I was crying due to mental instability. I find it distasteful and disrespectful to my beliefs. But again, get your clicks and views. See you 4/20.”

In another clip, Garcia cried again, stating: “I was trying to do something good, you know? I love you guys. And I appreciate every one of you guys. And I love all you guys.”

However, during a live social media discussion, Garcia repeated claims that he would bite Haney during the fight. This is another indication that Garcia isn’t thinking clearly.

“Once I smell blood [and Devin is hurt], I’m going to run after him. I’m not going to let him hold. I’ll bite his hand if he holds me. If you hold me, Devin, while you’re hurt – if I gotta move your arm up in a sort of way like I’m an MMA fighter, I will.”

Team Haney

On the part of Haney and his team, they are still claiming Garcia is acting.

Bill Haney said: “April 20, the fight is on – Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia. No matter how many distractions or the antics Ryan has displayed, I know the kid isn’t crazy.

“The crazy thing was signing up to fight Devin. We’re going to be ready.”

Jake Paul, who once rolled with Garcia, was among those concerned about the fighter.

“Oscar de la Hoya has a lot to say about me and Mike Tyson. I hope he’s as concerned about Ryan Garcia’s health and his own legacy,” said the YouTuber.

Some fans are also getting a little tired of Garcia’s unstable demeanor. One stated: “Let’s give Derrick James Trainer of the Year and Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins promoters of the year now, simply just for having to put up with Ryan Diva Garcia.”

The fight is on as things stand, but one more significant incident could implode the whole scenario.

