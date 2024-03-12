Ryan Garcia in bizarre and uncomfortable Bobbi Althoff interview

Ryan Garcia gave an uncomfortable interview as possible to Bobbi Althoff in a recent sit down that spotlights his continued struggles with mental health.

The Golden Boy boxer looked on edge and defensive, eventually telling Bobbi that he didn’t like the energy of the ‘Really Good Podcast’ conversation. It’s clear something was going on then and still is going on with the super lightweight boxer.

At one point, Garcia claimed to have been robbed that day.

Ryan Garcia in an uncomfortable interview with Bobbi Althoff

“At 8 am, in the morning, so somebody said, top of the morning, ‘let’s go rob him.’ Somebody is drinking a coffee, right? And the first thought they have is,’ Let’s go rob him.” That’s crazy.”

Asked what the robbers took, Garcia replied: “A $54,000 watch and a purse.” Garcia then joked they never took his Casa Sudo drink.

“Casa Sudo. Don’t you know what that is called? It’s a drink,” he tried to explain. That only seemed to make Althoff produce her regular confused face even more.

“I was just making a joke. You are making me feel weird right now. I’m actually feeling very uncomfortable,” Garcia then told Althoff.

She responded: “That’s not what I’m trying to do at all. I think you are doing that on your own.”

Garcia added: “Maybe I’m self-sabotaging.”

In another exchange, Garcia was asked about his age. He stated he started boxing at the age of seven.

Althoff asked: “So, like ten years ago? How old are you?”

“I’m not 17. You are crazy,” said Garcia, explaining he was 25. Althoff then decided it was a good time to state, “You are a baby,” to Garcia, despite being 26 herself.

Off Energy

The energy being off indicates that Garcia is failing at daily interactions. His responses to the most basic questions seem to never come with an acceptable answer.

Garcia had the same problem at the press conference for his fight with Devin Haney on April 20. He’s since followed that up with a spate of live chats discussing several touchy subjects and conspiracies.

Many in the sport believe Garcia should be pulled out of the fight until assessed for any mental health issues. So far, Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya has resisted even addressing Garcia’s behavior.

De La Hoya insists the fight will go ahead despite the apparent worry from a large section of the boxing community. This includes professionals, trainers, and managers.

Read more about experienced boxing writer Phil Jay and all articles by the long-time World Boxing News Editor.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.