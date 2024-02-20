Decision to stop Manny Pacquiao fighting amateurs applauded

The controversial decision to stop Manny Pacquiao from fighting at the Olympic Games this summer received applause from some opposers in the aftermath.

Pacquiao., an eight-weight world champion, was blocked from competing against amateur boxers at Paris 2024. The boxing legend had hoped to win gold for the Philippines.

Manny Pacquiao ‘should not be fighting amateurs’

But despite a long process, Pacquiao’s appeal fell on deaf ears due to his age. At 45, Pacquiao is too old for the qualifying system. He also didn’t get one of the available wild cards.

This rejection means Pacquiao must watch from the sidelines as protege Eumir Marcial attempts to do what he had dreamed of in his twilight years. Marcial, promoted by Pacquiao, qualified after winning a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games.

“A punch for 2024 Paris Olympics. I couldn’t be more honored and thankful to represent our country again at the Olympics,” said Marcial then.

On Pacquiao’s 45th birthday, Marcial added: “Happy 45th birthday, sir Manny Pacquiao! My Olympic dream would not have been possible without your support.

“Thank you for the inspiration you gave all Filipino boxers and athletes. You will always be my idol. You will always be someone I will look up to. May God continue to bless you and your family.”

It’s a disappointment for Pacquiao, but it was the correct decision for some detractors of the scheme that allows professionals to fight amateurs at the Olympics.

“Look what happened to Richard Torres as an amateur when he fought a professional. Pacquiao should not be fighting amateurs. He’d end their careers,” said one.

‘Not a good thing’

Another added: “This is not a good thing [allowing Pacquiao to compete at Paris 2024]. Maybe he can find a young lion sleeping, but other amateurs in the Philipines could benefit more from this opportunity [of going to the Olympics].”

In a World Boxing News exclusive earlier this month, Pacquiao advisor Sean Gibbons revealed a run in the pros is now possible for the retired superstar. Pacquiao had walked away from boxing after losing to the unheralded Cuban contender Yordenis Ugas in 2021.

“If the right opportunity comes up for Manny, we will look at it. But we are also waiting on the Olympic decision,” Gibbons told WBN.

“We expect the decision to be made on Manny fighting at the Olympics in March. We will see if we can get that before deciding on other fights.”

Buakaw Banchemek is next for Pacquiao in an exhibition on April 20. Once that event is in the books, the welterweight’s professional future should become clear.

