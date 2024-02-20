Avious Griffin teams with trainer Brian McIntyre

Undefeated welterweight knockout artist Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin (13-0, 12 KOs) has officially announced a groundbreaking partnership with world renowned trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, Ring Magazine’s 2023 Trainer of the Year.

Griffin’s decision to join forces with BoMac marks a significant breakthrough in his already distinguished career, as he looks to elevate his game to even greater heights.

Griffin, known for his lightning-fast hands and devastating knockout power, joins a stellar stable of fighters under BoMac’s tutelage, including pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford and rising star Keyshawn Davis. With this powerhouse team, Griffin aims to solidify his position as one of the top fighters competing in the welterweight division.

“It’s a tremendous blessing to be working with BoMac and his team,” said Griffin. “Their success speaks for itself, and I know that together, we can achieve greatness. Training alongside Bud and Keshawn is driving me to be great. This partnership represents a new chapter in my career, and I’m ready to take on all challenges that come my way. It’s time to get busy and let the world see me shine.”

BoMac, widely regarded as one of the top trainers in the sport, expressed his excitement about welcoming Griffin into the fold.

“Avious is a dog and he’s gifted with unlimited potential,” BoMac commented. “I’ve been following his career closely, and I believe that with the right guidance and training, he can become a world champion. We’re going to push him to his limits and beyond.”

In addition to BoMac, Griffin will benefit from the expertise of Esaú Diéguez, a key figure in the development of Crawford and other top fighters under BoMac’s wing. Together, this dynamic coaching team will fine-tune Griffin’s skills and strategy as they prepare for future bouts.

Brandon Stump, President of CTB Athletics and Griffin’s manager, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

“This partnership is a game-changer for Avious,” said Stump. “BoMac and his team have a proven to be the best in the business. Their track record of turning promising fighters into champions is unbelievable. With their guidance, I have no doubt that Avious will continue to dominate the welterweight division.”

Griffin, BoMac, and the rest of the team are currently in Las Vegas, where they are training diligently as a cohesive unit. With their sights set on championship success, they are poised to make noise in the boxing world and leave an indelible mark on the sport.