Deontay Wilder ‘heavyweight title’ shot opens up after ranking error

Deontay Wilder is in line for a shot at the WBA heavyweight title after the World Boxing Association amended a rankings error.

“The Bronze Bomber” was dropped from the newest version of the WBA Ratings for January in a shock move following his loss to Joseph Parker. The ‘Day of Reckoning’ reverse saw Wilder defeated for the third time in his career without putting a dent in his opponent.

World Boxing Association Ratings Committee members seemingly voted the Tuscaloosa native out of its voluntary top fifteen spots. However, after admitting a mistake, Wilder was reinstated with an apology.

The number nine placing means Wilder can challenge current WBA ‘regular’ champion Mahmoud Charr if selected by the Lebanese-born titleholder.

Wilder needs a victory at all costs in his next fight. If the ex-WBC ruler cannot secure a win, his career will be over for good. Targeting Charr for the ‘regular’ version makes the most sense at this stage of his career.

It’s not a cut-and-dried situation. As Wilder lost his last bout, the Olympic bronze medalist must ask for special dispensation to challenge for the title.

Deontay Wilder eligible for WBA heavyweight title shot

The WBA has a history of allowing top stars to fight for belts on the back of a loss. Therefore, Wilder could be accepted if he can agree on terms with Charr and his team.

Charr needs an opponent, having missed out on a stipulated clash with Jarrell Miller. The WBA ordered the fight to occur by October 14, 2023, when they reinstalled Charr as champion.

The German-based puncher was given the title back after a legal challenge despite being stripped of the title in 2021. Charr farcically hadn’t defended the title in four years.

After getting the secondary championship back, that’s now extended to seven years, with Wilder the ticket to a decent payday.

It’s been eleven years since the WBA promised World Boxing News they would eliminate all secondary titles. President, then Vice-President Gilberto Mendoza, was adamant he would keep his promise.

Nine years later, Mendoza implemented the plan after WBN declassified the organization as a sanctioning body. After nine months and promised action, WBN added the WBA alongside the WBC, WBO, and IBF.

The initial story went viral worldwide and must have given the WBA something to think about. Mendoza then released another promise.

One WBA champion

“The judicial agreement constitutes a temporary decision of the organization, which has been taken in the best spirit of overcoming a difference that prevented the WBA from moving forward in its plans.

“For now, such a juncture only delays the institution’s purpose of having only one champion per category. However, far from abandoning the path, the pioneer organization will continue to work resolutely to achieve this goal.

“The aim is to do it within the framework of its “One Champion Only” policy, which has been 70% achieved. There are now twelve single champions in seventeen categories.

“The WBA continues to work in favor of boxing worldwide and to make decisions that favor the sport,” he said.

Hopefully, 2024 will see all eighteen weight classes having only one champion. Charr vs Wilder would be a good start. The latter would be in line for a final full title shot against Oleksandr Usyk if he can dethrone the on-off belt holder.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.