Austin Brook stops Jose Izaguirre, moves to 12-0

This past Saturday on CBN Promotions’ “Super Brawl Saturday” card, undefeated super featherweight prospect Austin Brooks (12-0, 5 KOs) captured the WBA Continental title.

He claimed the title with a dramatic 7th round knockout over Jose Manuel Izaguirre (7-1, 3 KOs).

In the 8-round co-main event, lightweight Tayden Beltran (8-0-1, 4 KOs), remained undefeated as he was victorious against Willmark Canonico (12-4-2, 10 KOs).

Watch the replay of CBN Promotions’ “Super Brawl Saturday” card tonight at 6:00 pm PT on FOX Deportes and later in the week on Estrella TV. The entire event aired live on Fubo Sports.

In the 8-round super featherweight main event, Austin Brooks had to make an adjustment to come out victorious against Jose Manuel Izaguirre. In the early rounds, Izaguirre landed his overhand right to the head of Brooks and took an early lead in the fight as both fighters were fighting out of the southpaw stance. In the fourth round, Brooks started to throw his right hook,

overhand left combo, and that adjustment changed the flow of the fight. In round seven, Brooks started to attack the body and broke down Izaguirre, stopping him at the :56 mark of the round.

“I wanted to come out and show everyone that I’m the real deal.” said Brooks. “I had to dig deep, and I give a lot of credit to my corner for giving me the right advice as I need to make an adjustment. Once I started landing my right hook, his hands came up and I started to crush his body. I’m grateful and I’m happy to be crowned the new WBA Contenential champion.”

Lightweight, Tayden Beltran won a hard-fought unanimous decision against Willmark Canonico. The fight was entertaining as both fighters were engaged throughout the entire fight. Both fighters were deducted a point for throwing punches after the bell. Beltran proved to be the stronger fighter and wore down Canoncio till the final bell. Scorecards read 76-74 twice and 77-73.

“I showed I was in great shape in this fight and proved to myself that I can bang out a win if need be.” said Beltran. “I’m looking forward to my next fight and I’m ready to face any of the top prospects in the division.”

Super lightweight Leonardo Rubalcava (5-0, 2 KOs KOs) defeated Lyle McFarlane (2-4, 1 KO) by knockout in the first round of a scheduled 6-round bout.

Super Bantamweight Adrian Alvarado (9-2-1, 4 KOs) defeated Brayan Ramos (5-5-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in a scheduled 6-round bout. Scorecards read 58-56, 59-58, 59-55.

Super Bantamweight Hector Lopez (4-0, 3 KOs) defeated Rod Sarguilla (2-5-1, 1 KO) by second round knockout in scheduled 4-round bout.

Super bantamweight Jose Bravo (3-0, 3 KOs) defeated Rico Tartt (0-2) by knockout in the first round of a scheduled 4-round bout.