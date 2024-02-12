Gervonta Davis toys with Conor Benn in shambles negotiations

A Gervonta Davis vs Conor Benn clash has unsurprisingly failed at the first hurdle, with goalposts moved almost immediately.

Bluster erupted about a potential fight on social media when the pair fired barbs across their channels. However, WBN was informed on good authority that Davis was merely playing with Benn and was never serious about the fight.

Davis received an offer from Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, which he would undoubtedly never accept, no matter how significant. Hearn outlined the move despite stating he initially wanted to keep the talks private.

Gervonta Davis vs Conor Benn on the ropes

“No doubt it will appear on your social media later when he screenshots it. I’m not going to tell you what the offer is and call him out on it. I want to talk privately. I want to make the fight,” Hearn told IFL TV.

“We’ve been running the numbers with DAZN over the last couple of days. And today, I will be presenting an offer to Gervonta Davis.”

Hearn then told everyone in the sport it was ten to fifteen million, the first of the backtracks. The second was the venue. Hearn said the fight would happen in the UK. A day later, he said the United States as he’s aware that Benn won’t be able to fight in his home country due to two as yet unexplained failed drug tests.

Going public as usual, Hearn then stated the fight could only happen at full welterweight when Davis is currently campaigning at 135. Davis has never been up to welterweight or expressed any desire to do so, certainly not against someone he rehydrates to 170.

Welterweight

“It was a significant offer,” Hearn added to Boxing Social. “An eight-figure offer with plenty of upside. I want to try and make the fight. We’re trying to make it work at 147 pounds. Gervonta’s boxed at 140 before. Gervonta’s boxed at 136, so 147 pounds.”

“We’ve made ‘Thttp://welterweightank’ an offer; it’s a big offer, and there are a lot of upsides on pay-per-view and gate that I think he needs to explore as well,” Hearn said.

“It’s not really a fight I anticipated, but I think it’s a fight that could happen. If we can just be sensible and sit down and talk through numbers, I think there’s enough money in the pot to keep everybody happy,” he concluded.

As World Boxing News first reported, the fight will not happen as Davis had no intention of agreeing to the deal and was playing with Benn and Hearn all along.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

