Exclusive: Spadafora [49-1] eyes Mayweather after Super Bowl fail

Former world champion Paul Spadafora has offered to fight career nemesis Floyd Mayweather following the legend’s Super Bowl bust.

Mayweather announced he’d face John Gotti III in a rematch of their controversial clash last summer. “Money” stated the clash would take place during festivities for Las Vegas to host the NFL showpiece.

However, nothing has since been confirmed, with just three days until Super Bowl week begins. The Gotti return could still be on but is more likely to take place later and probably at an alternative venue – if at all.

That’s where Spadafora wants to come in. The boxer-turned-trainer remains in shape and hopes to land Mayweather for a long-awaited fight, even in an exhibition capacity.

Paul Spadafora speaks to World Boxing News on Floyd Mayweather

Speaking to World Boxing News exclusively, Spadafora said he’s wanted the fight for many years. He added that he’d brought it up to Mayweather’s team more than once.

“I asked him at the Hall of Fame last year,” Spadafora outlined to WBN. “My old manager Al [McCauley] tried and Jesse [Reid, trainer].

“Every podcast I do, I throw it out there,” he added.

Asked about the Gotti fight, Spadafora was honest in his response. In the video below, he said he’d never heard of Gotti fighting despite last year’s Mayweather debacle.

EXCLUSIVE: Former world champion Paul Spadafora [49-1-1] tells WBN he will step in to face @FloydMayweather if the John Gotti III fight is no longer happening in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/hFRIb4B9lm — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) February 2, 2024

Mayweather vs Gotti I ended in a mass brawl bordering on a riot. Several people were injured.

“Pray for both of them,” Spadafora told WBN. “I would have loved that [to have fought Floyd Mayweather during Super Bowl week].

“Even him fighting Pacquiao [exhibition reported to be taking place this December in Japan], he’ll fight all these other guys. Why won’t he fight me? I’m the only exhibition. Let’s be real. He’s got plenty of money, but can you tell me why you can beat me?”

Super Bowl LVIII

Mayweather will attend the NFL game as a special guest next Sunday. Super Bowl LVIII lights up Sin City’s world-famous trip as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go at it.

A sellout crowd will jam-pack the stunning Allegiant Stadium. Super Bowl LVIII sees quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy collide.

Mayweather will be disappointed that the Detroit Lions [he’s from Michigan] didn’t make it after losing the championship game.

As for Spadafora, the Mayweather fight continues to elude him, even in the era of the exhibition. Fans will continue to wonder what might have been.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.