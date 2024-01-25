‘We nearly lost him’ – Bear tries to bite Devin Haney in alarming clip

Devin Haney had to be saved by zoo keepers on a visit to feed animals during a holiday following his victory over Regis Prograis.

The clip has only just come to light, having gone viral weeks after the occurrence. Haney was shown trying to give the bear his lunch but nearly became a snack himself.

Bear tries to bite Devin Haney

Zookeepers had to intervene when the bear tried to take a nibble from Haney’s knee. One fan commented, ‘We nearly lost Devin Haney!’

We nearly lost Devin Haney pic.twitter.com/s54FZMRGeC — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) December 30, 2023

Meanwhile, news on Haney’s next fight took a hit when Ryan Garcia announced he’d be facing Rolly Romero. The WBA super-lightweight title fight is set to go down on April 20.

Despite what will be a delay to Haney vs Garcia despite initial interest, the end goal will be a unification between the pair for the WBC and WBA belts.

Haney had commented to MMA Fighting that Garcia and Gervonta Davis were unlikely to happen.

“There’s no real negotiations [with Tank]. That’s a fight I’d love, but his team hasn’t reached out to us or anything,” said Haney.

“They said they’ll be the ones to send an offer, but nobody’s reached out. We’re on to Ryan Garcia now. We’re negotiating with Oscar and Ryan, Ryan’s lawyer, and Ryan’s team. So it could very much be what’s next.”

That optimism has turned sour as Haney contemplates a mandatory fight against number one WBC contender Sandor Martin before the winner of Garcia vs. Rolly.

At least he still has his legs.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.