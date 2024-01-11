Born with a dick: Errol Spence wades in on transgender boxing row

Errol Spence Jr. aired his views on the transgender boxing row following USA Boxing’s decision to allow born males to fight born females.

Under specific criteria that only a few will be able to undertake, born males can compete in the same category as born females, say USA Boxing.

The new rule was introduced for the coming year and made public in late 2023. However, top names in the sport immediately made themselves vocal about their opposition.

Spence was late to the party after staying off social media for months. But he definitely made his feelings known with a single coarse sentence on the controversy.

Errol Spence on transgender boxing

“Oh yeah, if you were born a man, you shouldn’t be allowed to fight women. If you were born with a dick, you should fight another person born with one too.”

Many of the comments backed Spence’s words despite the unsavory delivery. Most involved or who follow the sport are shocked at the decision.

USA Boxing attempted to explain what would need to happen for a born man and a born female to share a ring for battle. However, the attention span of many stopped at the first sentence.

Whatever the criteria, some believe there should be no circumstances whatsoever where any transgender female should be able to trade blows with a woman.

There’s fierce opposition to the notion.

Conditions

Nonetheless, USA Boxing will allow the practice if the following conditions are met.

Firstly, the athlete has declared that her gender identity is female and has completed gender reassignment surgery.

Secondly, the athlete, for a minimum of four years after surgery, has had quarterly hormone testing and presents USA Boxing documentation of hormone levels.

Thirdly, the athlete must demonstrate that her total testosterone level in serum has been below five nmol/L for at least 48 months before her first competition.

That only happens with the requirement for any more extended period to be based on a confidential case-by-case evaluation, Also, considering whether or not 48 months is a sufficient length of time to minimize any advantage in women’s competition.

Finally, the athlete’s total testosterone level in serum must remain below five nmol/L throughout the period of desired eligibility to compete in the female category.

Over 18’s

It would be a long and drawn-out process for any over-18 fighters. Those younger than the threshold must compete against the same birth gender until they come of age.

Errol Spence knows precisely what side of the fence he’s on and never flinched when throwing it out there.

