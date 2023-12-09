Derek Chisora reveals why he prefers Eddie Hearn’s smaller pay

British heavyweight Derek Chisora lifted the lid on why he moved from Frank Warren to Eddie Hearn despite a disparity in pay.

Chisora told William Hill’s podcast, Up Front with Simon Jordan, that his first promoter, Warren, paid him more than Hearn. However, Chisora accused Warren of taking longer to cough up the dough.

Derek Chisora prefers Eddie Hearn’s pay

Speaking to the former Crystal Palace Chairman turned talkSPORT pundit, the man formerly known as ‘Del Boy’ alleged: “Frank Warren actually pays fighters more than Eddie Hearn, but he pays late.

“It’s true that Frank pays more, but when the bus comes it’s late. That is why I switched to having Eddie Hearn as my promoter, and he pays on time!

“I didn’t want to start going to Frank and begging for my money. I love him, and he pays well but late.”

The 39-year-old is contemplating his next move after returning to winning ways against Gerald Washington. Chisora had suffered his 13th loss in 47 bouts against Tyson Fury the previous December.

Many believe “WAR” should hang up his gloves after several bad defeats. Chisora has nothing to prove and will only choose money over his longer-term health.

Will Derek Chisora retire from boxing?

Despite those facts, Chisora told IFL TV he won’t be walking away yet.

“Everybody always asks that [if I’m going to retire]. Don’t worry about that. I’ll make something [of a decision soon].

“I can say what I want to do, but God will tell me not to do this. So I’ll pray for a few weeks and see what God wants me to do, but it’s not retirement yet.

“I’m not stopping, not yet. It’s not the time yet.”

He continued: “From day one, we’re fighting in the amateur game. Then we go pro. This is what we know. We don’t know how to type or be a receptionist on a computer. But we don’t know that.

“We are fighters. Every fighter retires. When they retire, guess what they do? They go back to the gym and start training other fighters. Do you understand? I’m a fighter.

“I’ve got three more fights, and then I’m out. I want to get to fifty [professional fights].”

