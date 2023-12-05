Six years after brain injury, Erik Skoglund, 32, wants one last fight

Erik Skoglund almost lost his life in 2017 after a sparring session turned into a serious health situation. After undergoing brain surgery, thankfully, he’s functioning today.

However, the Swedish star has never been able to put out the fire inside of him that wants to be a boxer. Skoglund is a bonafide fighter who was once the most talented in his homeland.

Over half a decade from what could have been his end of days, Skoglund is in the gym, hoping to get back under the lights again.

Erik Skoglund wants one more fight

“Time flies, and I keep working. This dream is too big for me to let go of,” he said regarding the possibility of an exhibition or some sort of body sparring event.

Almost six years to the exact day when Skoglund suffered a brain hemorrhage during a hometown sparring session, he still looks the picture of health.

A lack of boxing action has preserved those good looks. However, the man who only lost once to divisional number one Callum Smith would have taken losing some of his chiseled features in a trade for competing in the ring.

Cornering for his friend and teammate Anthony Yigit gets him by, but it’s not the same for Skoglund. He has the boxing bug that would never have been satisfied with retirement at 26.

Exclusive interview with World Boxing News

In 2018, after some time recovering at home, Skoglund was gracious enough to speak to World Boxing News exclusively. He relived some of what happened that fateful day.

“I’m at the gym right now, having a quick workout. Today is a good day,” he told WBN when obviously having as many bad ones. “I’m trying to work out as much as I can.

“I’m trying to do whatever I can to get back physically and mentally in shape.”

Asked about December 8, 2017, he added: “I don’t remember anything from the day it happened. It’s completely gone. But as I’ve been told, I was in the gym sparring.

“Afterwards, I told my trainer that I felt sick. He said to try again after the weekend. He said, ‘Get some rest, and we’ll see you on Monday.’

“I said you don’t understand. I really don’t feel great. Then I fell on the floor. I started to shake and scream. My trainer, my brother, and my girlfriend were all there. They understood something really bad was happening.

“I went to the local hospital in Nyköping and had an MR scan. They saw it was a bleed inside the brain. It was a shock for everyone.”

Surgeries

That wasn’t the end of the story, as Skoglund continued to explain.

“They put me again in the MR. They saw that there was a leak from the surgery wound, so the blood came in and pushed the brain once again.

“They had to redo the surgery. So, I actually had two surgeries for the same injury. Then, they put something in that could help the blood to leak out, but it doesn’t put pressure on the brain.

“That was pretty much the issue, but after that, they decided that the pressure on my brain could be too much if they tried to wake me up again.

“They decided to let me wake slowly and naturally. They allowed it to take time, which is why I was down for more than a week.

“Of course, it was horrible for my family because they couldn’t tell whether I would wake up or if I was going to move again. They didn’t know if I was even going to talk again.

“It was that kind of a horror for everyone involved.”

Despite all he’s been through, Skoglund continues to feel the adrenaline from being involved in the sport.

And if anyone deserves one more night under the lights with adoring fans cheering his name, it’s Erik Skoglund.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

