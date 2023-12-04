Lovemore Ndou intends to enter politics in South Africa

Lovemore Ndou – the three-time World Boxing Champion who now runs a successful law firm in Sydney, Australia – has announced today he is returning to his homeland with a laser focus on improving the quality of life of every South African.

Speaking at a Media Event in Sydney today, where he also released the New Edition of his memoir TOUGH LOVE, Mr Ndou said he was deeply troubled by the state of the nation in South Africa, where he grew up in extreme poverty.

He said he would return to South Africa in 2024 with the intention of standing as an Independent candidate at the upcoming General Elections, with the nation to go to the polls to elect a new National Assembly as well as the Provincial Legislature in each province.

“I have now decided to contest as an Independent candidate at the next General Elections due to an urgent need for a change of government in South Africa,” Lovemore told an audience that included his friend, NSW Premier Chris Minns.

“The country is on the brink of total meltdown and the recovery of infrastructure will take longer if action is not taken now.

“Once I secure a seat in the National Assembly, I will be in a position to scrutinise and judge the activities, policies and legislation of the government. I will be able to operate as the voice of the voiceless and act as a check on the power of the government of the day.

“I will be in a position to decide matters of national interest while also representing the interests of the people in my province. I will be able to propose, debate and vote on bills and amendments.

“I am running for office because I believe the country is in trouble. The country is at the brink of collapse due to corruption and self-enrichment by those in power.

“The current ruling party, the ANC, has had 30 years to balance things, but has failed and will continue to do so. Currently there is no alternate voice to the ANC which is better organised. That is, none of the current opposition parties are fit enough to form a viable alternative government.”

Mr Ndou said he believed he could quickly help build a better South Africa.

“Unlike the ANC, or any of the opposition parties or independent candidates, I have no ulterior motive other than to serve the people of South Africa and lead the country out of the crisis created by the ANC. I am deeply grounded in the best aspirations of the country and I am not afraid to speak out and call out culprits.

“Like most South Africans, I know what it is like to lack financial freedom. I was raised in a shack with a father who was an alcoholic. I was exposed to the infamous ‘bucket system’, which was as good as sanitation got back then in dealing with human waste in our neighbourhood.

“I was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I did not attend a private school nor did I attend the best public schools. Like every other black South African kid of the day, I was exposed to the Bantu Education System. A system created to fail Blacks but I refused to allow it to fail me.

“I performed manual odd jobs to earn the money I needed to supplement my school fees as it was beyond the means of my parents to pay, with so many other siblings to consider.

“I worked my way out of poverty and was able to self-educate myself and attend some of the best universities in Australia.

“I know what it is like to go to bed with an empty stomach and attend school without a meal.

“I know what it is like to have to worry about where your next meal is coming from.

“I know what it is like to be sidelined because of the colour of your skin, hence it is my objective to ensure that it never happens to anyone.

“My story is a quintessential South African story.

“What further separates me from the current unfit leaders is that I bring a combination of intellectual rigour, intelligence and moral compass inextricably intertwined and intermingled. It will be my pleasure, honour and duty to serve South Africa.”

As a child growing up in South Africa, Lovemore Ndou experienced extreme poverty and the injustices of the apartheid system, witnessed atrocities committed against his family and community, was a victim of police brutality and saw his best friend gunned down in a street protest. Yet, against all odds, Lovemore succeeded and rose to become a 3-time boxing world champion and then a successful lawyer, while making Sydney, Australia his home.

He runs Lovemore Lawyers in southern Sydney and has been described as “the world’s brainiest boxer” with no less than 7 university degrees to his name.

He is now passionate about returning to South Africa to ensure other young South Africans get their chance to chase their dreams.