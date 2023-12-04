Heavyweight Pryce Taylor off and running as a pro fighter

Celebrated Brooklyn amateur heavyweight Pryce Taylor had a promising professional debut this past Friday evening.

He stopped Mike Diorio in the opening round on the undercard of a Prime Time Promotions card at Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. Taylor is 1-0 and off and running as a pro.

The 6’ 4”, 265-pound Taylor was a decorated U.S. amateur boxer. This run was highlighted by his two New York Golden Gloves Champion titles.

He also backed that up with four runner-up performances in the USA National Championships. This includes one to Joshua Edwards, who just qualified to represent as a super heavyweight for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Taylor dropped Diorio twice with lethal body shots, after which his corner threw in the towel at the 2:40 mark of round one.

Pryce Taylor

“It was the best feeling in the world to have the whole place filled with my supporters,” Taylor said after the fight. “I was able to show off my boxing skills in front of everyone.”

Taylor’s manager, New York City-based lawyer, Keith Sullivan, already had the 27-year-old Taylor’s second pro fight scheduled in advance.

The bout is December 16th against Christopher Arnold (5-3, 5 KOs) over four rounds. It occurs on a show promoted by Boxing Insider Promotions, at Sony Hall in New York City’s Times Square.

“A was a great debut win for Pryce,” Sullivan commented. “He widely focused on technique, not power.

“Pryce was mindful of not expending too much energy by getting caught up in the moment. He stayed focused before and during the fight. I’m very proud of how he handled himself.

“Getting that first pro win out of the way is important. It’s a big leap from the amateurs that few can make.

“As an amateur, Pryce was rated as the sixth-best heavyweight in America and in the top ten percent in the world.

“The skills and hunger are clearly there. He’s still developing, but we’ll guide his career to the top of the division in due time.”