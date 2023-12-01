Brandon Adams eyes winner of Bohachuk vs Fundora

Super welterweight contender Brandon Adams is primed and ready for a big year when the calendar turns to 2024.

Adams of Los Angeles is now eager to get back in the ring after his eighth-round stoppage over then-perfect Serhii Bohachuk on March 4, 2021.

Bohachuk is now in line for a WBC Interim title bout with Sebastian Fundora, and Adams would like to get a crack at the winner of that bout.

Adams, 23-3 with 15 knockouts, is looking to get back in the ring in early of 2024, and then he should be ready, willing and able to take on all comers in the 154-pound division.

“By Bohachuk getting the opportunity to fight in the title bout, that is good for me because I am the only guy to beat him. I knocked him out.

“I am sure he would want to try to avenge that loss at some point and what better way to do it then with a belt on the line,” said Adams

“It’s been a long time coming by getting back in the ring. I feel by getting back in there and being active, I will get to fight the top fights against the top fighters in the world.”

“I’m excited for Brandon’s return to the ring,” said Adams manager Mark Habibi of Wise Owl Boxing. “He has some fight news that’s going to be announced soon.

“He deserves to be high up in the rankings too. People shouldn’t forget Brandon’s last opponent was Bohachuk who was stopped by Brandon in round eight. Bohachuk is now fighting for the interim title for the WBC and Brandon has been forgotten. He deserves a shot.”

Adams is promoted by Banner Promotions.