Row erupts over Katie Taylor ‘knockdown and altered scorecards’

Katie Taylor should not be the undisputed champion in two weight classes. That’s according to many who witnessed events in Dublin.

Chantelle Cameron knocked down Katie Taylor

Controversy erupted after the scorecards showed Taylor won the first round on two cards despite a bonafide knockdown.

Groans from fans and media came thick and fast after Roberto Ramirez Jr. failed to count the canvas visit.

Immediate thoughts turned to Chantelle Cameron, who was facing an uphill battle to keep her titles from the first bell.

And so it proved.

Had the scores read 10-8 to Cameron across the board, which was the correct decision, the champion would have retained.

However, Taylor got the nod on a close majority decision. The rest is history.

That’s not where the dispute ends, though. Scorecards released in the aftermath show the judges didn’t know which fighter was which.

Altered Scorecards

At some point, the cards were altered to read Cameron’s name first and then Taylor’s. The turn of events only adds to the drama and calls for a trilogy.

Scores by Ferenc Budai, who carded a 95-95 draw, Steve Morrow, who had it 96-94 to Taylor, and Jan Christensen, who amazingly saw it 98-92 for Taylor, are now being questioned on social media.

Cameron’s coach, Jamie Moore, even described the whole event as a ‘set-up’ and lamented the lack of a knockdown.

“She’s devastated, you can imagine,” Moore told BBC 5 LIVE. “She just feels like this whole scenario, everything was set up for her to lose.

“We were sort of determined to prove everyone wrong, similar to what we did last time. But she got away with holding the last time.

“From what I was watching, it was a close fight. It could have gone either way.

“We were denied a knockdown in the first round, which should have been a one hundred percent legitimate knockdown.

Taylor holding Cameron

“I begged the referee in the changing room before the fight, please. Last time, she got away with holding a lot. My fighter’s best work is up close.

“Please don’t let her hold the way she did last time this time. And he allowed her to go on worse this time than it was last time.

“So I’m gutted for her because she was so frustrated by the fourth and fifth rounds because she was holding that much.

“From watching what I watched, if Chantelle were allowed to do the work she can do on the inside, it would have been a different result.

“From what I watched, it was a close fight.”

Former Matchroom fighter Charlie Edwards added: “So if the knockdown had been scored, Chantelle Cameron would have beaten Katie Taylor again last night.

“This was one hundred percent a knockdown!”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.