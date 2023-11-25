LIVE: Benavidez vs Andrade – Results from Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS – World Boxing News provides live Benavidez vs Andrade results from Michelob Ultra Arean at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

WBN is live in Nevada for the Showtime Pay Per View, topped by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade.

In the co-feature, Jermall Charlo returns from a long absence to face Jose Benavidez Jr.

Live Benavidez vs Andrade Results

Super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr.made an instant impact against Freddie Roach trained Alexis Salazar.

Mielnicki dropped Salazar with an innocuous jab early in the fight. Salazar was clearly hurt and Mielnicki went for the jugular.

He dropped Salazar twice before referee Robert Hoyle called off the bout in the opening session.

Daniel Blancas scored an eight round decision over Raiko Santana in the opener.

Blancas is now 8-0.

Benavidez vs Andrade – Remaining bouts

Interim WBC Super Middleweight World Title – 12 Rounds

David Benavídez – 167 lbs.

Demetrius Andrade – 167.6 lbs.

Referee: Thomas Taylor; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), David Sutherland (Okla.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

Middleweights – 10 Rounds

Jermall Charlo – 166.4 lbs

José Benavídez Jr. – 161.2 lbs.

Note: Contracted weight was 163. The fight will go on as scheduled.

Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Max DeLuca (N.Y), Dave Moretti (Nev.), Zachary Young (Calif.)

IBF Junior Welterweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Subriel Matías – 139.8 lbs.

Shohjahon Ergashev – 139.8 lbs.

Referee: Celestino Ruiz; Judges: David Sutherland (Okla.), Don Trella (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

WBA Super Featherweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Héctor Garcia – 129.4 lbs.

Lamont Roach – 129.6 lbs.

Referee: Tony Weeks; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Max DeLuca (N.Y.), Robert Hoyle (Nev.)

SHOWTIME PPV COUNTDOWN

Stream Live at 6 pm ET/3 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME SPORTS® YouTube Channel and the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page

Super Lightweights – 10 Rounds

Sergey Lipinets – 139.4 lbs.

Michel Rivera – 138.8 lbs.

Referee: Celestino Ruiz; Judges: Eric Cheek (Nev.), Glenn Feldman (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

Israel Mercado vs Wesley Rivers – super light

Jabin Chollet vs Jorge Perez – light

Curmel Moton vs Hunter Turbyfill – feather

Alex Holley vs Allen Medina

PPV undercard info

Unbeaten mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev worked out ahead of his world title showdown with IBF 140-pound world champion Subriel Matías.

WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Héctor García and top-rated mandatory challenger Lamont Roach, who battle in the telecast opener at 8 pm ET/5 p.m. PT, showed off their skills.

Also participating was former world champion Sergey Lipinets, who will be taking on exciting contender Michel Rivera in a 10-round super lightweight fight in live streaming action on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing® Facebook page beginning at 6 pm ET/3 p.m. PT.

Plus, sensational prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. takes on Mexico’s Alexis Salazar in a 10-round super welterweight attraction.

