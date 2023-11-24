World Boxing confirms first two global tournaments

World Boxing, the new international federation established to keep boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement, has announced a competition calendar for 2024 and opened the bidding process for its first two global tournaments.

The competition calendar details the events World Boxing will deliver in association with member National Federations in 2024 and includes two new competition formats, the World Boxing Cup and the World Boxing Challenge.

The event bidding process invites expressions of interest from countries that have the capability to host the U19 World Boxing Championships in November 2024, and the first Elite World Boxing Championships in November 2025. Both events will include male and female weight categories.

National Federations interested in hosting either the 2024 U19 World Boxing Championships or the 2025 Elite World Boxing Championships can request further information by contacting info@worldboxing.org.

Simon Toulson, Secretary General, World Boxing explained: “Providing high-quality competition opportunities that enable boxers to develop and progress is central to the work of World Boxing and, by working with key stakeholders, National Federations, and trusted organizations, we have developed a calendar that will make this possible.

“The growth in our membership means World Boxing is now represented on every continent that participates in the sport. It has enabled us to begin the planning process for staging world championships and we look forward to receiving expressions of interest from cities and countries that are keen to work with us on hosting these events in 2024 and 2025.”

The tournament calendar for 2024 has been created to ensure that boxers from National Federations aligned to World Boxing have a range of competitive opportunities in the next 12 months. The calendar also references the Paris Olympic Qualification Tournaments as World Boxing members are eligible to compete in these events as part of the pathway to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Boxers from countries that are members of World Boxing can compete in all World Boxing tournaments. To ensure that competitions are inclusive, boxers from countries that are not members can take part in events that take place before the 2024 Olympic Games, provided it has been approved by the Executive Board of World Boxing.

The two new formats, World Boxing Cup and World Boxing Challenge, have been designed in the interests of boxers and will provide a better structure and greater meaning to the current calendar in Olympic-style boxing by bringing a common standard to the existing network of international tournaments staged by National Federations.

The World Boxing Cup is a new, annual competition series in which elite male and female boxers will accrue ranking points over several stages of competition throughout the calendar year. It will culminate in a year-end Finals event in which the stage winners and other top-ranked boxers will compete for the main trophy.

The publication of the competition calendar was welcomed by Tokyo 2020, middleweight gold medalist, Lauren Price, who is an Athlete Representative on the World Boxing Executive Board. Price said : “Providing high quality, international competition opportunities is central to supporting the development of boxers as it enables them to work on their skills against a wide variety of opponents and styles.

“The World Boxing calendar and the two new formats it has created will provide a better structure and greater meaning to the existing circuit of international tournaments which will benefit the boxers by giving them goals, titles and rewards to aim towards in the course of the year.”

Stage one of the World Boxing Cup 2024 will be held in England, January 16-21, 2024. This event is a new addition to the international boxing calendar and will be delivered by GB Boxing and England Boxing in association with World Boxing.

The second stage of the World Boxing Cup 2024 will be in Pueblo, Colorado in the USA in April. It will be followed by two further rounds of the competition and culminate in the World Boxing Cup Finals in late 2024.

The World Boxing Challenge is designed to provide a structure to the existing calendar of smaller competitions delivered by National Federations. Ranking points will be awarded to boxers based on their performances at these events which will count towards their eligibility to compete in the World Boxing Cup and other major tournaments including Continental and World Championships.

Making these existing events part of a wider, more meaningful, competitive structure with longevity over the course of the year will enhance their profile and prominence.

In the build-up to Paris 2024, the weight categories at World Boxing’s senior elite competitions will mirror the 13 classes that will be used at the Olympic Games.

Simon Toulson, Secretary General, World Boxing added: “The creation of new competition formats shows that we are delivering a structure that works for boxers and will benefit the sport.

“As World Boxing grows as an organization, we will add to the calendar with the creation of more competitions at all levels. These will become part of a dedicated, regular and reliable schedule of events that boxers and coaches can have faith will take place when they are scheduled to and will enable them to develop and improve as athletes.”

Full details of the calendar and a list of the scheduled competitions are available HERE.

An FAQ containing further details of World Boxing’s competition calendar is available HERE.

Beyond the confirmed events in England and the USA, World Boxing is in discussions with potential hosts for World Boxing Cup and World Boxing Challenge events in 2024.

Timelines and processes for bidding for events will be transparent, timely and fair. Decisions on hosting and timing will be made in the interests of boxers.

All the World Boxing competitions will be subject to independent, third-party scrutiny of the processes for selecting technical officials, including referees and judges, to ensure sporting integrity and deliver fair competition for the boxers.

World Boxing was launched in April 2023 and aims to ensure that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic movement. It will seek recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and plans to work constructively and collaboratively to develop a pathway that will preserve boxing’s ongoing place on the Olympic competition program at Los Angeles 2028 and beyond.