Orlando Gonzalez faces Jorge Castaneda on Nov 29

ProBox TV’s flagship promotion, Wednesday Night Fights, returns next week with yet another barnburner of a fight card from Plant City, Florida.

The headline attraction will see Puerto Rican Orlando Gonzalez (21-2, 12 KOs) square off with Texan Jorge Castaneda (16-2, 12 KOs) for the WBA Continental North America super featherweight title in a 10-round bout.

Gonzalez comes off a win over Mexican Ramiro Cesena on WNF this past July in Kissimmee. He claimed a unanimous decision victory in a Fight of the Year of the Year contender. The 28-year-old southpaw looks to make it four wins in four when he takes on Castaneda in the Sunshine State.

Castaneda has picked up a few scalps during his career. The Laredo man scored a points win over highly rated prospect Otha Jones III in April of 2021, he followed that up with another majority decision victory against Youssef Khoumari six months later in London. Castaneda would go on to be knocked out in the first round by Eduardo Hernandez in Mexico, he bounced back with a knockout win over the undefeated Nestor Medellin this past August.

The chief support brings fight fans a 10-round contest at super lightweight when Cristian Baez (19-3, 17 KOs) collides with Tarik Zaina (12-0, 8 KOs). Baez was stopped in the 7th round by Petros Ananyan on WNF in August after controlling much of the fight. The Venezuelan southpaw had previously defeated Kevin Johnson with a unanimous decision victory last December. Zaina drew with Jesus Saracho on his American debut in Ontario, California this past June having previously fought exclusively in Mexico and Columbia.

Undefeated records are on the line when local man Marques Valle (9-0, 7 KOs) takes on Congo’s Farid Nagoga (10-0, 6 KOs) at super welterweight in an 8-round fight. Olympic bronze medalist Joahnys Argilagos (9-1, 4 KOs) takes on the dangerous Jose Lopez (4-2-2) at bantamweight over 6 rounds to open the televised broadcast.

Commentary is available in both English and Spanish from former world champions; Paulie Malignaggi, Chris Algieri, and Juan Manuel Marquez.