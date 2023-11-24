GB Boxing amateur Omarah Taylor makes pro debut Dec 20

BCB Promotions are thrilled to announce the signing of former GB Amateur Omarah Taylor, who will make her professional debut on December 20th at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.

The 30-year-old grew up in Great Barr, Birmingham but now calls Sandwell her home. Her path to boxing was unconventional, answering an advert for UK Sports ‘Discover Your Gold’ campaign following the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The initiative, designed to identify untapped sporting talent and launched by Sir Steve Redgrave had a woman’s boxing category. Taylor managed to beat thousands of applicants, landing a place on the prestigious GB boxing squad.

This was the start of a stellar amateur career culminating in making it through to the later stages of the National Championships, coming up just short in the final against Cindy Ngamba. After having already previously reached the semi-final of the same competition and twenty-seven bouts to her name she made the decision to head to the paid ranks.

“It was frustrating not to win it, but I gave it my best go and had the decision gone the other way It would be a different story, but I used those six or seven years to learn and being around other talented fighters and experienced coaches taught me a lot.

“Turning thirty was a factor in me deciding to turn pro it, just felt right for me, woman’s boxing is getting more respect and more recognised than ever before so I can’t think of a better time to do it”.

Despite not having boxed in the pro game the super welterweight prospect has been in high demand, with some of the best pound for pound boxers in the world having her in for sparring sessions.

“I have just got back from being in camp with Clarissa Shields in the States and have sparred with Chantelle Cameron, Natasha Jonas and Sandy Ryan. They have been great experiences for me, and I will take a lot from those sessions in to my first fight”.

Her passport may have been getting plenty of stamps, but the Midlands is where she calls home, training under experienced coach Joby Clayton in Wolverhampton she shares a gym with Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker and heavyweight prospect Emanuel Odiase.

Away from the ring Taylor keeps busy running her own organic superfood business called One Self Well Being with her partner as well as working in the security industry.

“I’m passionate about my work but I want to become a world champion; I shouldn’t aim for anything less than that, December 20th is just the start of what I know will be a great journey”.

“It’s a great signing for us” said manager Errol Johnson. “Omarah was an elite amateur, she had spent a lot of time in our gym so I have seen plenty of her sparring Kirstie Bavington and she will be a great addition to the team. We have a deep roster of female fighters, and I am happy to add another talented boxer to the BCB stable”.

Tickets for the December 20th show at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham are available now from the boxers directly or by emailing ticketing@bcb-promotions.com prices £40 standard and £80 VIP Ringside.