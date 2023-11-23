Chamberlain vs Ramlavs: Full card, Weights, Ring Walk times, TV

World Boxing News provides information for Mark Chamberlain vs Artjoms Ramlavs.

The event occurs on November 24 at York Hall in the UK.

Chamberlain vs Ramlavs – Ring Walk Times and TV

Chamberlain vs Ramlavs is a lightweight contest featuring a 13-0 home favorite against a 16-2 contender.

Ring walks are expected at around 10 PM to 10:30 PM [UK time] in London on TNT Sports in the UK.

After weighing in comfortably, Chamberlain was in a confident mood.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for all the support,” said Chamberlain.

“To everyone who has spent their hard-earned money and traveling up to watch me. Catch me live on TNT Sports.

“Also, a massive thank you to Pro Nutrition Clinic for [helping me] make the weight comfortably.”

Chamberlain vs Ramlavs – Full Card and Weights

The IBF European Lightweight Championship 10 x 3 Minute Rounds

Mark Chamberlain 133.5lbs

Artjoms Ramlavs 134lbs

The WBC International Silver Super-Lightweight Championship 10 x 3 Minute Rounds

Henry Turner 139.5lbs

Billy Allington 139lbs

8 x 3 Minute Rounds International Middleweight Contest

Liam Williams 164lbs

Florin Cardos 164lbs

6 x 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Welterweight Contest

Ben Fail 158lbs

Nikola Stoyanov 154lbs

6 x 3 Minute Rounds International Welterweight Contest

Khalid Ali 149lbs

Fernando Mosquera 148lbs

6 x 2 Minute Rounds International Female Light-Flyweight Contest

Kristina O’Hara 105lbs

Cristina Navarro 105lbs

4 x 3 Minute Rounds Lightweight Contest

Billy Adams 133lbs

Jahfieus Faure 132lbs

4 x 3 Minute Rounds Super-Featherweight Contest

Charlie Hickford 126lbs

Jake Pollard 126lbs

