Skip to content
Home » Chamberlain vs Ramlavs: Full card, Weights, Ring Walk times, TV

Chamberlain vs Ramlavs: Full card, Weights, Ring Walk times, TV

  • by
  • 2 min read
Chamberlain vs Ramlavs
Queensberry
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp

World Boxing News provides information for Mark Chamberlain vs Artjoms Ramlavs.

The event occurs on November 24 at York Hall in the UK.

Chamberlain vs Ramlavs – Ring Walk Times and TV

Chamberlain vs Ramlavs is a lightweight contest featuring a 13-0 home favorite against a 16-2 contender.

Ring walks are expected at around 10 PM to 10:30 PM [UK time] in London on TNT Sports in the UK.

After weighing in comfortably, Chamberlain was in a confident mood.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for all the support,” said Chamberlain.

“To everyone who has spent their hard-earned money and traveling up to watch me. Catch me live on TNT Sports.

“Also, a massive thank you to Pro Nutrition Clinic for [helping me] make the weight comfortably.”

Chamberlain vs Ramlavs – Full Card and Weights

The IBF European Lightweight Championship 10 x 3 Minute Rounds
Mark Chamberlain 133.5lbs
Artjoms Ramlavs 134lbs

The WBC International Silver Super-Lightweight Championship 10 x 3 Minute Rounds
Henry Turner 139.5lbs
Billy Allington 139lbs

8 x 3 Minute Rounds International Middleweight Contest
Liam Williams 164lbs
Florin Cardos 164lbs

6 x 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Welterweight Contest
Ben Fail 158lbs
Nikola Stoyanov 154lbs

6 x 3 Minute Rounds International Welterweight Contest
Khalid Ali 149lbs
Fernando Mosquera 148lbs

6 x 2 Minute Rounds International Female Light-Flyweight Contest
Kristina O’Hara 105lbs
Cristina Navarro 105lbs

4 x 3 Minute Rounds Lightweight Contest
Billy Adams 133lbs
Jahfieus Faure 132lbs

4 x 3 Minute Rounds Super-Featherweight Contest
Charlie Hickford 126lbs
Jake Pollard 126lbs

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.

Tags: