Gary Cully aims to bounce back against Reece Mould

Gary Cully insists he isn’t feeling the pressure ahead of his make-or-break clash with Reece Mould.

Cully battles Mould on the undercard of Chantelle Cameron’s huge undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title rematch with Katie Taylor at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, this Saturday, November 25, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

The Naas native (16-1, 10 KOs) suffered a stunning upset loss at the hands of Jose Felix last time out in May.

The unheralded Mexican ripped up the script and inflicted Cully’s first defeat in the pros via a devastating third-round knockout in front of the Irishman’s home crowd.

Cully’s ten-round clash with Felix was supposed to be a routine win on what was the rising Lightweight star’s first outing as a professional in Dublin, but ‘Josesito’ had other ideas and forced his opponent to go back to the drawing board and completely change his training set-up.

Gary Cully talks about make-or-break clash

“Something wasn’t quite right with me,” admitted Cully. “I didn’t know it then, but my mind wasn’t fully focused.

“Everything was planned for the party afterward, the celebrations, and reflecting on what a week and show it had been.

“I took my eye off fighting in front of me.

“Probably being back in Dublin and back in Ireland, I fell into that trap as well of ‘The Diva Gary Cully’ – Gary is the guy and Gary is the man. But I probably fell into that trap and started believing my hype a little bit.

“I wanted to impress and thought I’d just f***ing walk through this kid. I just wasn’t fully focused wasn’t entirely focused on Jose Felix, and I paid the price. This time it isn’t about a celebration or a party like last time was supposed to be.

“I’ve been through some ups and downs in my life, but that loss was the hardest. It felt like the world was ending at one point. I thought it was, but it taught me lots of lessons. I think I’ve learned a lot from it as well. I’m looking forward to showing that this Saturday.”

Now training under respected coach Joe McNally at the Rotunda ABC in Liverpool alongside Belfast Super-Welterweight contender Caoimhin Agyarko, World Champion hopeful Cully is determined to bounce back after vowing to take care of business when he faces Mould (18-1-0, 6 KOs) for the WBA Continental Europe Title.

Focused

“I’ve got a job ahead of me. We’re going back to Dublin, my hometown, and straight back there after coming off a loss. I’m not in the winners club right now, and I believe that’s where I’m supposed to be.

“There’s a bit of pressure to get back into that club. But I’m not feeling an ounce of pressure. This is personal and me versus me this time around. This is about Gary Cully returning to where I know I’m at and showing everybody what I can do.

“When I come in here (the Rotunda), I’m just another one of the lads. Darren Till is in here training with us, and he’s just Darren; he’s just another one of the lads. I’ve got a second chance to make it right. I’ve got to come back and show them that I am what I say I am. It’s important to me for sure.

“Reece Mould, he’s tough, and he’s game. He’s been around the block, 19 fights, 18 wins. But he’s only lost to Leigh Wood, so he’s no mug.

“He knows what he’s doing, and we’ll come to win. I want to put pain on somebody. I want to put on a performance, beat somebody down, and show them I’m at the level I say I’m at.”

Cameron vs Taylor 2

Cully vs. Mould is part of a huge night of boxing in Dublin; undisputed Super-Lightweight World Champion Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) puts her crowns on the line against Irish great Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs).

Limerick Welterweight Paddy Donovan (11-0, 8 KOs) meets Danny Ball (13-1-1, 6 KOs) for the WBA Continental Title, Dublin Heavyweight.

Thomas Carty (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Dan Garber (5-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round contest.

Australia’s Interim WBC Featherweight World Champion Skye Nicolson (8-0) defends her crown against Sweden’s Lucy Wildheart (10-2, 4 KOs).

Manchester’s former Super-Featherweight World Title challenger Zelfa Barrett (29-2, 16 KOs) fights Spain’s Costin Ion (10-4-2, 5 KOs) over eight rounds.

Belfast’s John Cooney (8-0, 2 KOs) and Dublin’s own Liam Gaynor (10-4-0) meet for the Celtic Featherweight crown.

Fellow Dublin fighter Emmet Brennan (1-0) battles Limerick’s Jamie Morrisey (5-0-1, 1 KO) for the Celtic Light-Heavyweight Title.

Guildford Super-Featherweight debutant Giorgio Visioli opens the show against Lee Anthony Sibley (3-1, 1 KO).