Keno Luna to make pro debut on Dec 9

Four-time New England Golden Gloves Champion Keno Luna will make his long-anticipated professional debut at home on Saturday night.

On December 9, Luna fights on the “Pandemonium at the Palladium 2” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), in a four-round bout against Moises Riveira.

All of the action will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com from the famed Palladium in Luna’s hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts.. GCP has partnered with Project New Hope, a Worcester-based charity that supports veterans and their families.

In addition to winning four N.E. Golden Gloves titles, Luna (67-18 amateur record) is a five-time Silver Mittens champion, who also reached the semi-finals of the 2019 and 2023 National Golden Gloves Tournament. He is trained by Chico Lopez at Ken Ball’s Camp Right Boxing Gym in Worcester.

“I wanted to make it to the Olympic Qualifiers this year, but I fell short,” Luna explained why he’s turning pro now. “I felt robbed and everybody else did too. I didn’t want to wait four more years to try and make the (2028) Olympics.

“I’m only going to be better as a pro, because my style is better suited for it than the amateurs, where it’s all about punching for points. I like to take my time and pick spots. I’m a southpaw who people in the gym have been calling mini-Pacquiao. I’m a speedy southpaw who started going to the gym when I was 10. I didn’t really know much about Manny Pacquiao, but once I started watching his fights, I realized why they were calling me mini-Pacquiao.”

Fighting at home as one of the leaders of the new wave of Worcester boxers means a lot to the 21-year-old Luna. He is aware of his hometown’s rich tradition of producing elite fighters for the past century, including top 10-rated lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz.

“Fighting my pro debut at home is like a dream come true for me,” Luna said. I can’t wait. I’m happy and excited about this opportunity. I’ve trained with sparred Jamaine and it’s meant so much to me. He’s been my inspiration and look where he is today.”

Two other Worcester fighters are on the card as well, light heavyweight Kendrick Ball, Jr. (21-1-3, 12 KOs), and junior middleweight Khiary “Too Sharp” Gray (17-6, 13 KOs). Ball will be fighting for his third title when he faces Heber Rondon (20-5,13 KOs), of Venezuela, in an eight-round match for the vacant United States Boxing Federation (USBF) Light Heavyweight Championship. Gray fights for the first time in two years, squaring off with veteran Jimmy “The Quiet Storm” Williams (18-13-2, 6 KOs) in a six-round bout match that could steal the show.

“We are honored to have Keno’s first professional bout on a Granite Chin event,” GCP president Chris Traietti remarked. “All the chatter about him has been enthusiastic and optimistic that he has the goods to go somewhere in boxing. It all just adds to the quality of the card being put on December 9th. Granite Chin is displaying the immediate and relatively soon future of Massachusetts boxing.”

The stacked “Pandemonium at the Palladium 2,” card also has International Boxing Association (IBA) Americas Super Middleweight and Massachusetts Light Heavyweight Champion Steve “The Savage” Sumpter (9-0, 7 KOs) fighting an opponent to soon be announced.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.