BOX MANIA returns December 2 at York Hall

The much-anticipated and uniquely thrilling boxing show, “BOX MANIA,” is set to make its triumphant return to the iconic York Hall Bethnal Green on December 2nd.

The stage is set for “BOX MANIA 6,” an event of extraordinary proportions, featuring an astonishing lineup of seven title fights, a spectacular undercard, production quality that rivals televised shows, and an arena that will be sold out.

A European title fight, A Commonwealth Title fight, An English title fight and an eliminator for the English title. Plus an undercard featuring former British Title Challenger “Lightning” Linus Udofia, former WBC International title challenger “Super” Youssef Khoumari and the new Albanian Sensation “The Illyrian Soldier” Denis Balalazhi plus much more.

“BOX MANIA 6” promises to be an unforgettable night for boxing enthusiasts and fans, offering a level of excitement and competition that has been rarely seen in the UK over the past decade. The anticipation is building, and this event is destined to showcase the very best of non-televised boxing, right in the heart of Bethnal Green. Don’t miss out on the boxing event of the year at York Hall Bethnal Green on December 2nd.

BOXMANIA is an exciting concept in the world of small hall boxing. It will focus on elevating the small hall boxing experience by providing electrifying atmospheres, TV level production, top quality 50/50 title fights and packed arenas to create a television-worthy show. Steve Goodwin, a prominent boxing manager and promoter, has played a pivotal role in its development and promotion.

Goodwin Boxing are pulling out all the stops on December 2nd, as we return again to York Hall to give boxing fans a fantastic non TV show: Boxmania 6. Prospects, established TV fighters and champions gather for a night that will go down as one of the best shows York Hall has seen – time is very limited to make sure you are a part of it.

BOX MANIA

BOX MANIA is an exciting concept in the world of small hall boxing. It will focus on elevating the small hall boxing experience by providing electrifying atmospheres, TV level production, top quality 50/50 title fights and packed arenas to create a television-worthy show. Steve Goodwin, a prominent boxing manager and promoter, has played a pivotal role in its development and promotion.

It is UK v Italy in the European Super Flyweight title where Britains world ranked number 8 Lauren Parket rakes on Giuseppina Di Stefano for the prestigious title. Both protagonists have only lost one fight each in their careers and the winner will put themselves in line for a world title shot.

A mouth watering English title fight sees a real 50/50 clash where undefeated Denis Denikaev (11-0-1) defends his newly acquired title against former Southern Area Champion and WBA Internatonal Challenger Mikey Sakyi (10-4).

The Commonwealth silver Super-Bantamweight title is on the line when current Southern Area Champion Piotr Mirga (7-1) takes on former Southern Area Champion and English title challenger Ramez Mahmood (14-3). This is another 50/50 contest where industry experts are divided.

“Stay ready ” Jerome Campbell (7-1-1) gets his first shot at the big time where he competes in an Eliminator for the English Featherweight title against Pat Barrett’s Adam Rasool (5-2-1). The winner moves towards a shot at the title whilst for the loser it will be a long way back.

Former British Title Challenger “Lightning” Linus Udofia returns after his unlucky injury wrecked loss against Kieran Conway in a final eliminator for the British Title. Linus takes on the dangerous Lesther Espino who has won 5 of his 7 victories by Knock out.

A special attraction on the undercard sees the former English title and WBC Interntaional title challenger “Super” Youssef Khoumari (15-2-1) return to the ring in a 6 round contest.

The new Albanian Sensation “The Illyrian Soldier” Dennis Balazzhi returns to York Hall after his sensational stoppage win last time. He takes on Richard Helm at Super Weltwerweight.

One of the UK’s best Middleweight prospects Constantine Williams (5-0) takes on legendary Jordan Grannum. Williams is looking for a title shot early 2024.

Finally Ahmed Hatim one of the countries top lightweight prospects was due to box a Final eliminator for the English title on this card but due to an injury suffered by his opponent has a 6 round contest.

One of the best non TV shows in 2023. Do not miss it.