Amateur heavyweight Pryce Taylor makes pro debut Dec 1

Brooklyn heavyweight Pryce Taylor seems to have a name more appropriate for a banker, lawyer, or business executive than a prize fighter.

His name, however, is one to track because Taylor is a decorated American amateur boxer making his professional debut on December 1st at Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York.

The 6’ 4”, 240-pound Taylor is scheduled to face Mike Diorio (1-6-1, 0 KOs), of Cortland (NY), in a four-round bout on a card presented by Prime Time Promotions. If all goes as planned, Taylor’s manager, Keith Sullivan, has him scheduled to get right back in the ring on Dec. 16th at Sony Hall in Times Square.

“I can’t wait until I fight,” Taylor said. “”It’s perfect. I’m blessed to be fighting at home to bring out my family, friends, and fans. It feels good. I’m looking forward to fighting without head gear and using smaller gloves.”

Taylor isn’t a typical pro-debuting boxer. He started boxing relatively late in life and is already 27 years old and clearly needs to be on the fast track, something he’s more than open to in order to kick start his pro career.

“As a pro,” Pryce noted, “I’d like to fight like they did back in the day. I’d fight every week if I could. I’d do it!”

“Pyrce and I had a conversation about what it would take for him to achieve his dreams and goals,” Sullivan commented. “He is committed to the plan we came up with and I am excited to be helping him. There is something special about him both in and out of the ring. His future in boxing is limitless with his skillset and size.”

Taylor is also a germaphobe, which is rare for a pro boxer. “I don’t like blood, so I know how not to get headbutted,” he explained. “If there’s a lot of blood coming off my opponent, I’m going to finish him quickly.”

A celebrated amateur boxer, the Manny Roman-trained Taylor decided to turn pro after failing to qualify to compete in the Olympic Qualifiers. He was a two-time New York Golden Gloves Champion, but a bridesmaid in four USA National Championships, finishing second to an elite quartet including Joshua Edwards, who just qualified to represent as a super heavyweight for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I still have Olympic dreams and pros can fight in the Olympics,” Taylor remarked. “I turned pro now because I didn’t want to wait four more years, but my sister lives in Senegal and I thought about getting a dual passport and joining the Senegalese Olympic Boxing Team.

“But I want to have as many fights as a pro that I can, become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, and defend my title until somebody retires me.”

Taylor is a self-described adaptable fighter who can box or brawl, fight inside or be tricky, and even awkward at times.

“I do whatever needs to be done to beat-up my opponent,” he concluded. “That’s always the goal.”

Remember the name, Pryce Taylor. In time, he may be the next great heavyweight out of Brooklyn.