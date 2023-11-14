Buatsi vs Azeez rescheduled for Feb 3 in London

The WBA World Title Final Eliminator clash between #1 and #2 world-ranked light heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez has been rescheduled.

The clash will happen on Saturday, February 3 and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Buatsi (17-0, 3 KOs) and Azeez (20-0, 13 KOs) were set to meet on October 21st at The O2 but a back injury suffered by Azeez in his final training session forced the postponement of their all-British showdown. The rescheduled contest will now take place at The OVO Arena Wembley due to a lack of available dates at The O2.

January 13th was held by BOXXER as the targeted date at The O2 but a clash with the Light Heavyweight World Title contest between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith meant Azeez’s coach Buddy McGirt, who also trains Smith, would be unavailable.

With a new date set, the friends turned rivals are now back in full training ahead of one of the most anticipated fights in British boxing as the undefeated Londoners prepare to go toe-to-toe with bragging rights and a shot at the WBA World Light Heavyweight Title on the line.

BOXXER Founder and CEO, Ben Shalom, said: “We’re delighted to be back in the capital on February 3rd for Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez. It’s a fight everyone is looking forward to following the disappointment of the postponement in October. We wanted to get the fight back on as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the only available date at The O2 was January 13th, which would leave Dan Azeez without his coach for his biggest fight, so we’ve secured the next available date, which is February 3rd at The OVO Arena Wembley.

“It’s another fantastic addition to our 2024 schedule. We’re starting the year with a bang. Both men are hungrier than ever and can’t wait to get in the ring. With London bragging rights and a world title opportunity up for grabs, it’s a fight you do not want to miss.”

Joshua Buatsi said: “I’m excited to get a new date locked in. There’s definitely some unfinished business. The delay has only made me more determined. It’s a very important fight. There is too much on the line for me to contemplate anything other than victory. On February 3rd, I’m going to show why I am the number one in the division. It’s my time to shine!”

Dan Azeez said: “I’m really glad to have recovered. My back feels better than ever and I can’t wait for February 3rd. I’m thankful for BOXXER and Ben Shalom for moving the show for me. The initial date was meant to be January 13th but obviously my trainer will be in the corner for Callum Smith vs Artur Beterbiev so I’m really pleased everyone has been able to accommodate this for what is essentially my world title fight.”

Full refunds are available for any customers unable to attend the rescheduled date. Existing ticket holders will be contacted regarding the transfer of their ticket to the new date in the coming days.

Fans wanting to purchase tickets for February 3rd, can sign up for presale at BOXXER.com.