Murodjon Akhmadaliev faces Kevin Gonzalez on Bam vs Edwards

Murodjon Akhmadaliev will face Kevin Gonzalez in an eliminator for the WBA World Super-Bantamweight title in a chief support bout.

Akhmadaliev vs Gonzalez is the lead-up to the Flyweight unification blockbuster between Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The event occurs on Saturday December 16, live worldwide on DAZN – with Briton Edwards being joined by four fellow British talents on the card.

Akhmadaliev (11-1 8 KOs) is gunning to get a shot at winning the WBA title back after the former unified king surrendered the crown along with the IBF strap via a majority decision loss against Marlon Tapales in San Antonio in April.

The Uzbek star ripped the belts from Daniel Roman in February 2020 in Miami and successfully defended them three times before the reversal against Tapales, and now the 29 year old will be looking to take a massive step towards gaining one of his old titles back early in 2024 with victory.

Gonzalez (26-0-1 13 KOs) will have other ideas though and can catapult himself into the big leagues by handing Akhmadaliev back-to-back defeats. The Mexican, who sits at #2 in the WBA rankings behind the Uzbek, was last in action in March where he defeated Jose Sanmartin in Las Vegas. The unbeaten 25 year old tastes action in the States for the third straight fight having beaten Emanuel Rivera Nieves in California in May 2022, and fights over 12 rounds for the first time in the biggest fight of his career to date.

“I am excited to return to the ring,” said Akhmadaliev. “No matter what happened in the last fight, my goal is to fight for justice and to return what is mine.”

“I feel very happy and optimistic with the opportunity that has been given to me,” said Gonzalez. “I will have a very difficult fight, probably the toughest fight of my life. Akhmadaliev is a former unified World champion, who not only has had a very successful professional career, but has a great amateur record as well. While I believe he is a very tough fighter, I also believe boxing is a sport of timing and moments, and this is my moment.

“I will make the most out of this moment so everyone can see that Mexico has a great product. I don’t see myself losing. Failure is not an option. This will be a very tough fight and I am preparing accordingly, both physically and mentally. This fight will be a crowd-pleasing fight. I’m prepared to go through hell and I am ready for a war.

“I want to thank Matchroom, my promoter Juan Iván Orengo and Fresh Productions for always looking after me and getting me the best fights, and my manager Jacob Najar for always having my back.

“Since day one my manager always told me that someday I would fight for a World title and that time is approaching. He also told me that I would fight in big stages. Now, I have the opportunity to fight in a card promoted by the biggest promoter in the world. I will make the best of my chance under the lights and the cameras.

“It is my moment and, come December 16, the world will know who Kevin “El Chacal” González is: a full Gallo from Mexico.”