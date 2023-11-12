Four Brits added to Sunny Edwards undercard on Dec 16

The DAZN main event on December 16 stars unbeaten British World ruler Sunny Edwards. Four more Brits cross the pond to end their 2023 in the US.

Galal Yafai will be hoping to get his job done and take his seat for the main event. It is a second outing in America as he defends his WBC International Flyweight title against Rocco Santomauro.

Yafai (5-0 4 KOs) won the title on debut in London in February 2022 and traveled to New York to make his first defense two months later.

Last time out, Yafai destroyed Tommy Frank in a hometown Birmingham in August, and the Olympic gold medal man will look to close 2023 out in style against the experienced Californian Santomauro (22-2 6 KOs).

“I am looking forward to fighting on a great card in Arizona,” said Yafai. “The main event is one that I will be watching closely being in the same division as me – but I have work to do first, and all the focus is on doing a job on Santomauro.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity against a strong opponent like Yafai,” said Santomauro. “I am ready to show the world why I belong on the main stage.”

Peter McGrail fights in the States for the first time in the paid ranks, and fights for his first pro title as he takes on Ja’Rico O’Quinn for the WBA Continental Super-Bantamweight belt. McGrail (8-0 5 KOs) bagged a second wide points win of 2023 in his last action on his home patch in Liverpool last month, and now the 27 year old can cap his year by adding his first pro honors to his wealth of amateur titles with victory over Detroit’s O’Quinn (16-1-1 8 KOs).

“I am really buzzing for this one,” said McGrail. “I think the US fans are going to love my style of fighting. I can’t wait to get over there and show them what I’m about. Thank you to my team for keeping me active, I am ready to close the year in style and keep improving and impressing.”

“I told Eddie Hearn last summer when we were in Detroit that I want to fight for Matchroom,” said O’Quinn. “I’m about to give McGrail an American boxing lesson. He’s going to get schooled by the Great Lakes king.”

It’s a family affair for McGrail as he kicks off the main card on DAZN, after the Before the Bell action will be launched by his younger brother Joe McGrail (7-0 3 KOs), who fights for the eighth time in the pros against Brandon Rosales Marquez (6-5-2) over six rounds at Featherweight.

The fifth Brit to step through the ropes on the night will be rising star Junaid Boston (7-0 6 KOs), with the Rotherham talent tackling unbeaten Detroit man Gordie Russ II (6-0 6 KOs) over eight rounds at Super-Welterweight.

Completing the line-up in Arizona and also starring in the Before the Bell portion of the card are Californian Arturo Popoca (11-0-1 7 KOs) who faces Carlos Mujica (8-3 3 KOs) over eight rounds at Super-Bantamweight and Albert Gonzalez (5-0 2 KOs) who takes on Robenilson Vieira de Jesus (5-1 1 KO) over six rounds at Featherweight.