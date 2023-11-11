Inactive Deontay Wilder dumped from boxing rankings

Deontay Wilder no longer has the opportunity to fight for a version of the heavyweight title after being dropped from the ratings.

One of the four major organizations, the International Boxing Federation, is the first to take a stand against Wilder’s inactivity.

World Boxing News reported last month that “The Bronze Bomber” has only had 170 minutes of action in two years. Furthermore, there have been only two fights since February 2020.

This situation led to the IBF making a drastic decision. Wilder was pushed from fourth in the September ratings to entirely out of the voluntary places for October.

Deontay Wilder dumped from IBF ratings

As Wilder is not in the top fifteen, he’s unable to be chosen by the champion Oleksandr Usyk for a title opportunity. This has a knock-on effect for Wilder due to number one contender Filip Hrgovic having his stipulated shot due.

IBF Ratings chiefs are notorious sticklers for following rules. They proved this again when they stripped Terence Crawford of his title four months after claiming it.

Crawford had to show intent to face Jaron Ennis, having dethroned Errol Spence. However, a rematch clause in the contract prevented this, giving the IBF reason to act.

Ennis is now the full champion, a development that will happen to the winner of Tyson Fury vs Usyk next year.

The pair of heavyweight contenders and Wilder rivals will collide in Saudi Arabia. But a rematch clause will also prevent the victor from facing Hrgovic.

Therefore, the Croatian number one contender can expect to hold the belt by March 2024. Wilder’s position of fourth place in September would have afforded him the chance to be the first defense for Hrgovic.

Now that the IBF has dumped him, this is no longer possible.

IBF Heavyweight Rankings – September 2023

1 Filip Hrgovic Croatia (HRV)

2 Otto Wallin Sweden (SWE)

3 Anthony Joshua England (ENG)

4 Deontay Wilder United States (USA)

5 Frank Sanchez Cuba (CUB)

6 Joseph Parker Australia (AUS)

7 Jared Anderson United States (USA)

8 Daniel Dubois England (ENG)

9 Agit Kabayel Germany (GER)

10 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russian Federation (RUS)

11 Dillian Whyte United Kingdom (GBR)

12 Martin Bakole Congo

13 Efe Ajagba Nigeria (NGA)

14 Murat Gassiev Armenia (ARM)

15 Fabio Wardley United Kingdom (GBR)

IBF Heavyweight Rankings – October 2023

1 Filip Hrgovic Croatia (HRV)

2 Otto Wallin Sweden (SWE)

3 Anthony Joshua England (ENG)

4 Joseph Parker Australia (AUS)

5 Jared Anderson United States (USA)

6 Frank Sanchez Cuba (CUB)

7 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russian Federation (RUS)

8 Daniel Dubois England (ENG)

9 Agit Kabayel Germany (GER)

10 Fabio Wardley United Kingdom (GBR)

11 Martin Bakole Congo

12 Efe Ajagba Nigeria (NGA)

13 Murat Gassiev Armenia (ARM)

14 Justis Huni Australia (AUS)

15 Dillian Whyte United Kingdom (GBR)

