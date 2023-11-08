Trevor Bryan update: Heavyweight undergoes neck surgery

Heavyweight Trevor Bryan has undergone neck surgery after being horrifically knocked out by Cassius Chaney on Saturday night.

Bryan went under the knife in Miami to repair a problem that he had before being rendered unconscious by Chaney at promoter Don King’s PPV show.

The crushing seventh-round stoppage stemmed from a devastating uppercut by Chaney that sent Bryan into another dimension.

Doctors immediately began working on the former WBA regular titleholder before Bryan was stretchered out of the arena to the hospital.

Reports soon filtered through that Bryan couldn’t feel his legs, leading to fears for his future inside and outside the ring.

Autonomic Action, who interviewed Chaney after the fight and covered fight week, have since given an update on his condition.

They also were able to gather thoughts and reactions from both teams.

Trevor Bryan update

Wakeil Hendrickson of Rose City Boxing Gym said: “Trevor Bryan had minus emergency surgery last night for a herniated disc in his neck.

“He’s recovering well at Jackson Memorial Hospital. We are praying for you, Bryan! Have a healthy and speedy recovery.”

It was then stated that the top division puncher was suffering from an undisclosed ailment pre-fight.

“Bryan received a devastating knockout in round seven. He was dropped in the second round and got wobbled several times.

“He was unable to move and could not feel his legs. Bryan’s neck was stabilized with a brace, and he had to be moved by a transfer board onto the gurney.”

Neck problem

“Coach Stacey McKinley said Bryan had this issue for a while but never told his Team.”

Coach Demond of Team Chaney consoled Trevor Bryan’s Mom. He stated: “When I saw her come up to the ring, I instantly thought about my mother at my fights. I just wanted her to know that he would be fine.

“I wanted to tell her that everything they were doing was protocol for them to be sure he wasn’t seriously damaged. So I hugged her while she stood there to remind her she was loved regardless of this brutal sport that we’re in.”

Chaney stated after the victory: “Wishing my opponent Trevor Bryan a full and speedy recovery. That’s all that matters.”

Question marks remain over the choice of comeback opponent for Bryan after a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in June 2022. In hindsight, they were always going to come to the fore.

However, the boxer took the fight and wanted to compete. The focus now has to be on his future health.

