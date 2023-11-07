Undercard set for Red Owl Boxing’s BOX FEST VI

Red Owl Boxing, which last week announced a nine-event series that will begin Friday, December 1, today announced that fast-rising prospects Jalil Hackett and Giovanni Marquez will be featured on the undercard of BOX FEST VI.

The event streams live globally on DAZN in more than 200 territories and regions from the state-of-the-art “Owl’s Nest” in Houston, the night before Ryan Garcia faces Oscar Duarte just down the road at the Toyota Center. VIP experience packages and general admission tickets are now available at www.redowlboxing.com.

Hackett (7-0, 6 KOs) will square off against Adrian Gutierrez (12-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round tilt at 147 pounds while Marquez (7-0, 5 KOs) will face Joshua David Rivera (8-3, 3 KOs) in a six-round fight at 142 pounds.

At just 20-years-old, Hackett has quickly risen the ranks in 2023 with three dominating TKO victories. On December 1, the Washington, D.C. native will face his most experienced opponent to date in the 28-year-old Gutierrez. The WBC Youth Silver Champion title will be on the line as the talented prospect will compete in the first eight-round fight of his career. Hackett is promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

“What you will see on December 1st is the first big first step of my lifelong journey when I become the WBC Youth Silver Champion,” said Hackett. “This is the beginning of making my dream come true while I become a nightmare for the rest of the welterweight division. On December 1, the world will see why Mayweather Promotions signed me. I am just getting warmed up.”

Marquez, 23, will fight for the fourth time in 2023 and look to extend his two-fight knockout streak while protecting his unblemished record. Marquez will compete in his fourth six-round fight as he continues to mature as a professional. Fighting in his hometown of Houston, the son of former junior middleweight champion Raul Marquez will have the backing of the crowd in his first appearance in the “Owl’s Nest.”

“I’m super excited to be back in action in Houston,” said Marquez. “My hometown friends, family and supporters always motivate me to put on a spectacular action- packed performance and Dec 1st will be no different. I will deliver another great entertaining win for the H.”

Last week, Red Owl Boxing announced that the hard-hitting Omar Salcido Gamez will face Luis Coria in an eight-round lightweight main event of BOX FEST VI on December 1.

“We are thrilled to have so many promising young prospects on this inaugural Box Fest card at the Owl’s Nest in Houston and live on DAZN on December 1,” said Gabriel Fanous, President of Red Owl Boxing. “Jalil Hackett and Giovanni Marquez are two of the brightest young stars in the sport and will take on tough competition when they return to the ring. They are destined for greatness and Red Owl Boxing is looking forward to giving them the stage to shine.”

In addition to Marquez, the undercard will include several standout Houston prospects such as Carmen Vargas, Ram Gandara and Fabian Arredondo. Additional undercard bouts:

Daniel Bailey (11-1, 5 KOs) vs. Malik Warren (7-0, 6 KOs) – Six Rounds at 135 lbs.

Mia Ellis (7-1, 6 KOs) vs. Angelica Rascon (10-2, 2 KOs) – Six Rounds at 130 lbs.

Melissa Oddessa Parker (6-2, 2 KOs) vs. Carmen Vargas (4-1-1) – Six Round at 126 lbs.

Akeem Cheatham (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Yeison Berduga (0-1) – Four Rounds at 147 lbs.

Ram Gandara (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBD

Fabian Arredondo (2-0) vs. TBD

Red Owl Boxing will deliver nine events from the “Owl’s Nest” in Houston beginning December 1 and continuing in 2024.