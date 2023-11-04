Ohara Davies vs Ismael Barroso added to Garcia vs Duarte

In an action packed co-main event to Garcia vs Duarte, the U.K.’s Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) of London will make his highly anticipated debut in the U.S. under the Golden Boy Promotions’ banner.

He goes up against El Tigre, Venezuela’s Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs). Scheduled as chief support for Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte taking place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, the two pugilists will battle it out in a 12-round fight for the WBA Super Lightweight Interim World Championship.

The fight is presented in association with TGB Promotions and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN as part of your subscription.

“Absolutely over the moon to get this fight confirmed, it’s gonna be a tough fight because Barroso should be the real WBA World Champion already as he was smoking Rolly Romero, but excited to get the fight we were meant to get three years ago in Dubai,” said Ohara Davies. “On December 2 I’m coming to knock Ismael Barroso out and become Interim World Champion. Massive thank you to the Golden Boy team, Oscar, Eric and my manager Lee Eaton for all their hard work. It’s time to rock and roll!”

Since becoming a professional in 2014, Ohara Davies has steadily risen through the ranks of the division. Currently ranked as the No. 1 super lightweight by the WBA, he earned his golden ticket to a world title fight with a spectacular ninth-round stoppage against the former British lightweight champion Lewis Ritson in a WBA eliminator fight this past March. Since then, he has eagerly been waiting for his shot for a world championship. Davies has been on a five-year winning streak, his only blemishes being against world-class opponents, including former undisputed Champion Josh Taylor in 2017 and a narrow unanimous decision loss against Jack Catterall in 2018.

“I’m very excited to have another opportunity to show that I’m at the world championship level,” said Ismael Barroso. “I proved it in my last fight, and this time I’m going to make sure there’s no doubt whatsoever. My team has stuck by me through everything and it has motivated me to get back into the ring and make all our hard work pay off. When fight night comes, I’ll be ready to have my hand raised and leave the ring with the title.”

With a career spanning nearly 20-years, savvy southpaw Ismael Barroso held the WBA interim lightweight title from 2015 to 2016. Barroso was last seen in the ring against Rolando “Rolly” Romero for the WBA Super Lightweight Title, which resulted in a controversial, early stoppage in Romero’s favor. He will be fighting for a title that many fans and media critics alike believe should belong to him. Barroso is currently ranked No.3 by the WBA.

“Ohara Davies is a monster in the ring who is deserving of a World Championship opportunity,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “This is his first fight in the United States with Golden Boy directing his career path, and I am very confident that he will accomplish his mission to end the fight with the Championship Belt around his waist and his hand raised in victory.”

“Ismael Barroso proved in his last fight that he belongs with all of the top 140 pounders in the world,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “He put on a great performance on short notice last time out and I’m sure that he’ll be highly motivated to finish the fight this time.”

More information on the undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.